Chelmsford-based CHP’s operating surplus totalled £25.9m, an increase of £5.9m year on year, it said in its annual report for the year to 31 March 2024.

CHP said this was down to “sales of shared ownership equity to for-profit partners”; predominantly 168 shared ownership homes that were sold to M&G.

Inside Housing revealed that M&G had struck the deal with CHP last year.

The 11,700-home landlord has been working in partnership with M&G, Octopus and L&G Affordable Homes (LGAH) to help it deliver new affordable homes across Essex.