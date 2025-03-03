Platform Housing Group’s spend on existing stock by increased by £26m in the nine months to December 2024 and shared ownership sales continued to grow #UKhousing

Shared ownership sales up as Platform’s quarterly investment in existing homes soars 141% #UKhousing

She said: “This is strategically and morally the right thing to do, and we will continue to find ways to maximise our ability to achieve this.”

Elizabeth Froude, chief executive of Platform, said that despite the increased investment in its existing homes, it has “a long road to go until we reach carbon-neutral homes”.

The 50,000-home landlord’s investment increased to £44.4m, marking a 141% uptick compared with the previous period.

The association’s EBITDA MRI (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation, major repairs included) interest cover fell to 132%, down from 201% in the previous period. This was driven by the increase in investment in existing stock, as well as higher interest costs due to a sustainability bond issuance in April 2024.

Ben Colyer, corporate treasury director at Platform, said: “We definitely are focused on our EBITDA MRI interest cover levels.

“We’re keen to increase that investment, but obviously mindful that we don’t want to push it too hard, too fast so that that interest cover level stays at a healthy level, which for us is upwards of 120%.”

Development spend was down slightly by 5.5% to £230.5m, which the landlord said was due to “some challenges which impact the pace of completions”.

These included “the time it takes to negotiate and conclude highways section agreements with local authorities, as well as a wide range of third-party agreements required to bring utilities to site”.

Completions during the period increased to 732, up from 713 in the previous period. Platform said the slower pace was “not expected to have a material effect on completions”.

Of these homes, 203 were built for social rent, 218 for affordable rent and 311 for shared ownership.