Shared ownership sales up as Platform’s quarterly investment in existing homes soars 141%

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Platform Housing Group’s spend on existing stock by increased by £26m in the nine months to December 2024, as it looks to improve the energy efficiency of its homes, and shared ownership sales continued to grow.
The 50,000-home landlord’s investment increased to £44.4m, marking a 141% uptick compared with the previous period.
Elizabeth Froude, chief executive of Platform, said that despite the increased investment in its existing homes, it has “a long road to go until we reach carbon-neutral homes”.
She said: “This is strategically and morally the right thing to do, and we will continue to find ways to maximise our ability to achieve this.”
The association’s EBITDA MRI (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation, major repairs included) interest cover fell to 132%, down from 201% in the previous period. This was driven by the increase in investment in existing stock, as well as higher interest costs due to a sustainability bond issuance in April 2024.
Ben Colyer, corporate treasury director at Platform, said: “We definitely are focused on our EBITDA MRI interest cover levels.
“We’re keen to increase that investment, but obviously mindful that we don’t want to push it too hard, too fast so that that interest cover level stays at a healthy level, which for us is upwards of 120%.”
Development spend was down slightly by 5.5% to £230.5m, which the landlord said was due to “some challenges which impact the pace of completions”.
These included “the time it takes to negotiate and conclude highways section agreements with local authorities, as well as a wide range of third-party agreements required to bring utilities to site”.
Completions during the period increased to 732, up from 713 in the previous period. Platform said the slower pace was “not expected to have a material effect on completions”.
Of these homes, 203 were built for social rent, 218 for affordable rent and 311 for shared ownership.
Shared ownership first tranche sales continued to grow, bringing in turnover of £41.6m from 448 sales – up from 280 during the previous period.
The landlord’s turnover grew by 14% to £285m, driven by inflationary rental increases and a year-on-year increase in social housing units.
Platform’s operating surpluses also rose by 14.2% to £76.2m. It said this was partly due to rental growth, which “helped to support investment into existing homes and improv[e] services for customers”.
Its social housing lettings margin was 32.7%, while its operating margin excluding fixed asset sales was 26.8%, both broadly the same as last year’s figures.
Mr Colyer told Inside Housing that the association was “pretty happy with the healthy increases in turnover and operating surpluses”, as well as its margins.
“We’re not seeing a deterioration in our core social housing business,” he added.
Looking ahead, Ms Froude said: “The coming year will undoubtedly be even harder, with increases to our core social housing rental income being limited by the lowest inflationary increase for three years and our costs growing at a faster rate, but we are hopefully setting ourselves out to continue to ride the tide well.”
Net surplus after tax also increased to £40.6m, compared with £36.7m, as a result of higher operating surpluses and higher interest costs.
The landlord warned in its half-year results that operating margins were “under pressure”.
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