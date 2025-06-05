Shared ownership: where do we go from here?

As someone who has worked selling shared ownership, I understand its challenges. The sector must evolve to stay relevant, and quickly resolve its issues, argues Toyin Falade, director of TF Property Consultancy #UKHousing

This clearly demonstrates demand. In an uncertain economic climate, shared ownership remains the most affordable and accessible means for first-time buyers to get on the property ladder.

Over the past decade, housing associations have built and sold 103,000 shared ownership homes, and each year, at least 4,000 to 5,000 shared owners staircase to full ownership.

Having worked in shared ownership for over two decades, I believe we can no longer bury our heads in the sand about the concerns raised by buyers and policymakers alike.

With the onslaught of negative press in recent times, you’d think this was true. It’s not, but we need to acknowledge a hard fact: consumer perception is at its lowest in years.

However, increasing customer complaints, high levels of unsold stock and inconsistent government policy also mean we need a serious rethink on how we deliver shared ownership. The sector needs to move beyond just selling homes and must align this with supporting residents throughout their homeownership journey.

The Housing Ombudsman has reported a growing number of complaints from shared owners. Its 2024 Insight report on shared ownership found that disputes over service charges, rent increases and estate management have surged. Many buyers claim they were unaware of escalating costs at the outset, leaving them feeling trapped in a tenure that was meant to provide security and affordability.

Another key issue is the resale process. Shared owners looking to sell face a convoluted journey, waiting months for management packs and for providers to find a buyer, before they can turn to the open market. Unlike private developers, who refine their sales processes for efficiency, many housing providers have yet to adopt best practices to ensure smooth resales.

“A sector-wide commitment to better customer engagement is critical to restoring confidence in shared ownership”

Customer feedback must drive change. In the private sector, businesses adapt rapidly, based on customer insights. In housing, bureaucratic delays and third-party relationships often entangle residents in inefficiencies.

In 2024, the Levelling Up, Housing and Communities Committee (now called the Housing, Communities and Local Government Committee) reported that shared owners are often unclear about their rights to escalate complaints, leading to frustration and distrust. While resident panels exist, they don’t always influence policy in a meaningful way. A sector-wide commitment to better customer engagement is critical to restoring confidence in shared ownership.

Affordability remains a key factor. With house prices and mortgage rates fluctuating, shared ownership must remain a genuinely affordable alternative. However, some schemes fail to consider local buyer demographics. The Regulator of Social Housing found that a growing number of buyers seek more flexible tenure options.

Additionally, poor demand forecasting means that certain developments, particularly age-restricted properties, end up sitting vacant for long periods.