Shareholders in Grenfell cladding and insulation firms warned of ‘severe consequences’ if they don’t pay for remediation

Today’s letter adds that there will probably be consequences for shareholders’ reputations, in addition to their financial stake, if Mr Gove was forced to use “the legal and commercial tools available” to ensure the position of the cladding and insulation companies “becomes extremely uncomfortable”.

Mr Gove also said he was considering whether further tools would need to be handed to regulators or the government.

He said: “I have always been clear that those responsible for the building safety crisis must pay. But despite the fact that their products continue to put lives at risk, some cladding firms have no intention of doing what’s right and addressing their moral and financial obligations to innocent residents.

“Today we ask responsible investors to use their influence to encourage these companies to come forward immediately with a comprehensive financial package for remediation work. It cannot be right that cladding companies continue to profit whilst so many innocent, hardworking people face financial hardship and misery.

“To those cladding companies who fail to do the right thing: you will face severe consequences and I will use all commercial and legal tools available to me to ensure you take responsibility.”

In a press statement today, the government said the Grenfell Tower Inquiry had “uncovered shocking behaviour by the three companies”, including the sale of flammable products that were wholly inappropriate for their end use, apparent mis-selling of construction products through inaccurate marketing information, and misappropriating safety test results, thereby perpetuating the sale of high-risk products (see box below).

It comes weeks after Mr Gove wrote to the bosses of the firms to ask them to meet officials and explain how they will scope, identify and pay for remediation works.

Today, the government said only Kingspan had agreed to meet DLUHC officials and none of the three had yet committed to any new remediation funding.

The department also published an independent review by Paul Morrell and Anneliese Day KC, looking at the current testing regime for construction products.