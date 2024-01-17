Shareholders reject takeover of Scottish housing association

Members of Reidvale Housing Association, which owns 897 homes in the East End of Glasgow, voted against transferring to the Scottish arm of UK-wide landlord Places for People (PfP).

The shareholders overturned a ballot of Reidvale tenants, who had previously voted 61.8% in favour of the takeover in December.

A two-thirds majority of shareholders were required to approve the transfer, but members squashed the deal at a special general meeting on Monday.

It was rejected by around two-thirds of shareholders present, with 138 voting against and 70 in favour.

As part of the takeover offer, PfP had committed to a five-year rent freeze and £13.7m investment over the same period to improve the quality of housing and services.