Shareholders reject takeover of Scottish housing association

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A major landlord’s takeover of a small Scottish housing association has been halted after shareholders voted against the plan.
Members of Reidvale Housing Association, which owns 897 homes in the East End of Glasgow, voted against transferring to the Scottish arm of UK-wide landlord Places for People (PfP).
The shareholders overturned a ballot of Reidvale tenants, who had previously voted 61.8% in favour of the takeover in December.
A two-thirds majority of shareholders were required to approve the transfer, but members squashed the deal at a special general meeting on Monday.
It was rejected by around two-thirds of shareholders present, with 138 voting against and 70 in favour.
As part of the takeover offer, PfP had committed to a five-year rent freeze and £13.7m investment over the same period to improve the quality of housing and services.
Reidvale claimed that its own business plan would have led to rents increasing by 10% every year for the next eight years if it stayed independent.
However, some members opposed the transfer due to concerns about the loss of community assets and local decision-making.
The board of the housing association had backed a campaign to stop the takeover, which was supported by Glasgow Labour MSP Paul Sweeney.
Following the meeting, Mr Sweeney said: “This is Glasgow at its best, people power on the streets… Now we move to the next stage, which is to get rid of these charlatans and get the community back in control of their housing association.”
Katie Smart, director of Places for People Scotland, said: “The commitments we have made to Reidvale tenants and wider community is why we received the support of tenants in the ballot.
“We remain interested in being the ones to do this, but we note the result of the shareholders’ vote, and it is for Reidvale Management Committee to now agree a way forward.”
She added: “The history of Reidvale Housing Association is something we have huge respect for as well as the clear passion shown locally for affordable housing.”
A spokesperson for Reidvale’s management committee said: “This is hugely disappointing and will be a blow to the many tenants who voted for change. The management committee will now meet to carefully consider the options available to secure the best future for our tenants.”
John Hamilton, chair of the Glasgow and West of Scotland Forum of Housing Associations (GWSF), welcomed the move.
He said: “Good customer service and being able to have a real say mean everything to people. A large organisation can bring financial muscle and the promise of big investment, but if tenants have concerns about service quality and issues around respect for people, this is likely to influence their feelings about the real benefits of transfer.
“We hope there will now be a period of engagement, reflection and review. There are issues needing [to be] resolved at Reidvale, but the opportunity is there to reconsider how these can be addressed and what the real options might be.”
Earlier this week, the UK Treasury outlined plans for devolving powers to Scotland for the creation of its own Building Safety Levy.
The proposals for a Scottish levy would see developers taxed to raise money for the replacement of dangerous cladding.
Tax-raising powers will have to be approved by Westminster before the devolved Scottish government can introduce them. Scottish first minister Humza Yousaf said he would seek the power to introduce such a levy in September 2023.
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