SHDF funding timelines should be extended, thinktank says

It also recommended that the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (DLUHC) should work with housing associations to develop employment and skills programmes.

“Owing to the long-term nature of the relationships housing associations have with their tenants, they are well placed to offer sustained support that is tailored to both the individual and the local labour market,” the report said.

“Central government should encourage and support this where possible,” the CSJ added.

It also urged the DLUHC to include “comprehensive retrofit standards” in the forthcoming consultation on energy efficiency in social housing. “Providing the industry with a clear set of standards – comparable to the Future Homes Standard – will support the delivery of quality retrofit at scale,” it said.

The report said the UK Infrastructure Bank, a state-owned entity intended to help with the net-zero transition, should prioritise its role in delivering funding to support retrofit at scale.

Greater clarity as to what the bank could support would “encourage market participants – including local authorities and housing associations – to apply”, it added.

The report cited figures from the Energy Efficiency Infrastructure Group which suggest that bringing all social homes up to Energy Performance Certificate Band C would support nearly 130,000 jobs in housing retrofit in England.

Gary Orr, chair of the Greener Futures Partnership, said: “Funding, training, skills and regional delivery are areas that need attention. If they get it, not only does it bring major benefits for the millions of people in social housing, but delivers tangible solutions to tackle the patent skills gap, as well as the economic inequalities across significant parts of the country.”

A DESNZ spokesperson said: “We are investing £6.6bn in clean heat and energy efficiency, with a further £6bn of new funding from 2025 – providing long-term funding certainty, supporting the growth of supply chains, and ensuring we can scale up delivery over time.

“An extra £80m specifically for the Social Housing Decarbonisation Fund has been provided to make social housing more energy efficient while delivering energy bill savings of around £240 a year for some of the lowest-income households.

“We are also funding a skilled and robust supply chain with the £5m Heat Training Grant alongside the Home Decarbonisation Skills Training Competition - which has delivered at least 16,000 training opportunities in the energy efficiency, retrofit and low carbon heating sector.”