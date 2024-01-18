Shedding light on the experience of frontline homelessness workers

At St Martin-in-the-Fields Charity, we believe that listening to lived and frontline experiences of homelessness is crucial.

For the past six years, St Martin-in-the-Fields Charity has sought insights from frontline staff across the UK who support people experiencing homelessness through our annual Frontline Worker Survey. Drawing on what we hear, we amplify the knowledge and experiences shared by frontline workers to help inform policy and practice to end homelessness.

The survey closes on 5 Febuary and you can answer it here.

Every year, hundreds of frontline workers contribute their first-hand experience through the survey. We’d like to encourage every frontline worker in the UK complete the survey because we know that the more evidence we can gather about what needs to be done to tackle homelessness, the louder their voice will be.