Shedding light on the experience of frontline homelessness workers

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We want to hear from staff in frontline roles in outreach, housing, social work, health and probation, writes Tim Bissett
At St Martin-in-the-Fields Charity, we believe that listening to lived and frontline experiences of homelessness is crucial.
For the past six years, St Martin-in-the-Fields Charity has sought insights from frontline staff across the UK who support people experiencing homelessness through our annual Frontline Worker Survey. Drawing on what we hear, we amplify the knowledge and experiences shared by frontline workers to help inform policy and practice to end homelessness.
The survey closes on 5 Febuary and you can answer it here.
Every year, hundreds of frontline workers contribute their first-hand experience through the survey. We’d like to encourage every frontline worker in the UK complete the survey because we know that the more evidence we can gather about what needs to be done to tackle homelessness, the louder their voice will be.
We want to hear from staff in roles such as outreach, housing, social work, health and probation. The survey will explore their experience, the challenges they face, the impact of the cost of living crisis, as well as providing an opportunity to tell us about things that work.
These insights help to inform policy and practice around homelessness. The findings of the survey will be published and shared with key decision-makers, as well as used in evidence in response to government consultations. Feedback also shapes the funding, community and resources that St Martin-in-the-Fields Charity have on offer for frontline staff, particularly our free annual conference and training opportunities.
Last year, we received 1,182 responses to our survey. These valuable insights allowed us to:
Last year, we found that the majority of frontline staff (58%) felt that their role had a negative impact on their well-being. We found that frontline workers are working under extremely challenging conditions, which is having a significant impact on staff well-being, threatening to force frontline workers to leave the sector. This has a direct impact on the people they support.
We found that frontline workers themselves are also being significantly affected by the rising cost of living. Thirty-two per cent said they were struggling to pay housing costs.
“We amplify the knowledge and experiences shared by frontline workers to help inform policy and practice to end homelessness”
Seventy-eight per cent of frontline staff saw demand for their services increase in the past 12 months. We found that demand for homelessness services rises, frontline workers are finding it increasingly difficult to find appropriate accommodation for people facing homelessness.
Forty-two per cent said that access to appropriate accommodation had decreased in the past 12 months.
One of our key takeaways was that to address homelessness, we need to ensure the right resources are available. This means accessible, suitable accommodation as well as appropriate wider support where needed, particularly around healthcare.
This year, we are committed to continuing to amplify the voices of these vital frontline workers, so that we can utilise their knowledge to end homelessness. If you work to support people experiencing homelessness, have your say in our 2024 Frontline Worker Survey today.
Tim Bissett, executive director, St Martin-in-the-Fields Charity
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