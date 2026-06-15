Sheffield city councillor reveals how the local authority got its regulatory notice lifted

He says that from a governance point of view, “it’s having members from all parties asking the right questions, wanting to see the data, and being inquisitive and curious about what’s going on at the service”.

“Sustained hard work over three years,” Mr Johnson says. “Gas servicing is one part of it, but there’s been continuous improvement right across our entire repairs and maintenance, and indeed across all our housing service.”

Inside Housing speaks to Douglas Johnson, Sheffield councillor and chair of the council’s housing committee, to find out how the local authority has improved its service.

However, last week the regulator lifted the 2023 notice , concluding that the gas safety issues had been resolved.

The following year Sheffield received a non-compliant C3 consumer grade from the RSH, mainly down to its repair service performance – 10,000 jobs incomplete and more than 90% of disrepair cases outstanding – and a lack of up-to-date information on the condition of its homes.

The 38,000-home landlord had self-referred to the Regulator of Social Housing (RSH) after finding that around 800 of its homes were not gas safety compliant, some going back several years.

“Of course, councils have their governance role, but we also have a dual role of picking up casework for people in the areas we represent, so it’s quite different from a housing association board, where you have directors who are quite remote in a way,” he says.

Mr Johnson adds that it can help with understanding patterns of complaints. The council has also focused on having a more positive culture.

“The council had to change five years ago in 2021 when it went to no overall control, and that was important because at the top level of council we all had to find new ways of working that we simply hadn’t done before.

“The only way to do that was to co-operate [between the political parties], he says, adding that the council has a “really good cohort of officers” that have joined in the intervening period.

Mr Johnson says that when work is “constantly negative”, when there are a lot of bad stories in the local press, for example, “it’s actually quite a soul-destroying working environment, and it doesn’t bring out the best in people”.

“So that change in positivity has been really there to inspire and drive and motivate staff, but also set some standards for when staff were not living up to that.”

“The council had to change five years ago in 2021 when it went to no overall control, and that was important because at the top level of council we all had to find new ways of working that we simply hadn’t done before”

Operationally, the council has made major investment in data systems, cleansing data, and technology that schedules jobs. “With 2,000 [staff] and 38,000 homes, it’s a massive operation.”

The changes, including technology that improves scheduling for repair jobs, have led to a more efficient service, he says.

“We used to have it where we’d send someone out on the job to one side of the city, and then his next job was the other side of the city. That’s really inefficient.”

According to its latest housing performance report, repairs work in progress has reduced from 36,000 cases in January 2024 to around 16,000 by March 2026.

Overdue repairs have fallen from 23,000 to 8,772 over the same period, while legal disrepair cases reduced from 1,028 to 471.

“The instant you get a letter in from a solicitor’s firm, look at what it says, you work out what are the jobs that need to be done, and you just focus on getting those done,” Mr Johnson says.

Residents can now report repairs online, which frees up the phone lines for those without digital access.