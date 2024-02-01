Shelf life of EPCs should be cut in half as part of new reforms, says BRE

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The Building Research Establishment (BRE) has urged ministers to radically transform the Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) system, including halving the lifespan of certificates.
The industry body has called for an overhaul of the metric that sees buildings rated for their energy as part of a new report titled Energy Performance Certificates: Enabling the Home Energy Transition.
Awarded by accredited domestic energy assessors, EPCs are currently required for building, selling or renting a home, and valid for 10 years.
The BRE said this should be slashed to just five, amid a raft of changes it proposes to speed up the decarbonisation of the UK built environment. This would provide more up to date advice and information for homeowners.
Other measures should include broadening the metrics used to calculate energy efficiency ratings, boosting training for assessors and making advice on certificates easier for homeowners to access.
Those homes that have not been built, sold or rented in the 17 years since EPCs launched should be brought into the system via provisional ratings, the BRE added.
The current headline EPC rating is based on the cost to heat and light the home. While this will remain an important metric to report on the certificates, moving to a new set of headline ratings is key, including a stable measure of energy efficiency.
A senior member of the House of Lords has previously suggested that there should be four primary metrics: energy (total use intensity), fabric (space heating demand), heating (system type), and cost (energy cost intensity).
Having more detailed data would allow, the BRE believes, homeowners to produce an EPC that would help inform their retrofit plans, while respecting their privacy and data protection.
Citing evidence that showed 40% of homes do not have an EPC, meaning they could miss out on grants and support, the BRE said making the system easier to use would help “millions of households transition to low carbon heating over the next decade”.
Gillian Charlesworth, chief executive of the BRE, said: “Too often home buyers and sellers see the certificates as just a bureaucratic necessity.
“With targeted reforms, the government can ensure the EPC can really achieve its potential, as a trusted starting point for advice and information on how we can all make our homes better.
“Whether it’s clean heat, upgrading insulation, solar panels or other modern energy technologies, reforms to the EPC to make it more up to date, accurate and usable will be key to supporting homeowners to play their part in the journey to net zero.”
The Department for Energy Security and Net Zero has been contacted for a response to the BRE’s proposals.
The BRE is not the only one calling for an overhaul of the EPC system. The UK’s independent advisor on tackling climate change described the EPC metrics as “not fit for purpose” in February last year.
Despite concerns with how the system works, Inside Housing published exclusive data towards the end of 2023 that revealed a steep rise in the number of EPC Band A homes that housing associations are building.
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