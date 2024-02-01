Shelf life of EPCs should be cut in half as part of new reforms, says BRE

The industry body has called for an overhaul of the metric that sees buildings rated for their energy as part of a new report titled Energy Performance Certificates: Enabling the Home Energy Transition.

Awarded by accredited domestic energy assessors, EPCs are currently required for building, selling or renting a home, and valid for 10 years.

The BRE said this should be slashed to just five, amid a raft of changes it proposes to speed up the decarbonisation of the UK built environment. This would provide more up to date advice and information for homeowners.

Other measures should include broadening the metrics used to calculate energy efficiency ratings, boosting training for assessors and making advice on certificates easier for homeowners to access.