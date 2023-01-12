Shelter pay dispute ends as staff accept new offer

Last month, around 600 Unite members at Shelter started a two-week strike over pay, which affected the charity’s London head office and 13 other sites.

However, the action was abandoned early after Shelter put forward an improved offer.

The new offer, which has been accepted following a ballot of Unite members, is a 7% pay increase and an extra one-off payment of £1,250 for each employee. The increase incorporates 3% paid from 1 April 2022 and an extra 4% paid from 1 December 2022.