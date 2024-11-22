Shelter Scotland has called for the affordable housing budget to be restored to at least £3.5bn amid rising homelessness #UKhousing

Shelter Scotland calls for budget uplift as children ‘pay the price’ for housing crisis #UKhousing

The Scottish government previously said it planned to invest this figure by the end of the parliamentary term in April 2026.

It believes housing needs to be made a “top national infrastructure priority” for the government, with the £3.5bn figure fixed as the “minimum” amount.

Shelter Scotland said the number has doubled in the past decade to more than 10,000.

The charity is urging ministers to reverse cuts amid increasing numbers of children living in temporary accommodation.

However, it faced backlash when it last produced a Budget and the grant programme for new social housing was slashed by 26% for 2024-25 – £196m less than what was handed out the year before.

Shelter Scotland also highlighted the urgent need for investment in local homelessness services, many of which are under severe strain, to ensure people can retain their homes.

Official figures showed that homelessness in Scotland is at its highest level for more than a decade.

Data for 2023-24 showed there were 40,685 homelessness applications, an increase of 4% on last year and the highest since 2011-12.

The charity said passing another budget that does not adequately support housing is “endorsing homelessness” and failing children who are already without a permanent home.

Alison Watson, director at Shelter Scotland, said: “The Scottish government has a choice to make in this Budget: reverse the cuts to housing and invest in local services, or allow homelessness to rise.