Shelter Scotland to give staff clearer guidance on challenging racist views held by members of the public following review

Shelter Scotland has pledged to give its staff clearer guidance on challenging racist views held by members of the public following an anti-racist review of its services.
The housing charity said it will clarify its expectations for employees so they can judge whether to respond to racist rhetoric and feel supported to do so, including when they encounter it in people who have come to the charity’s services for help.
It is also exploring a briefing for staff with evidence and potential responses to misinformation on migration and the wider housing emergency, after employees told researchers they would find this helpful.
Shelter Scotland made the commitments in its response to an anti-racist review of how it is delivering services for Black and minority ethnic people in an area of Glasgow, which it published along with findings of the research today.
The study followed research by the charity last year which exposed how Black and minority ethnic people are disproportionately affected by Scotland’s housing emergency.
Consultancy The Collective conducted an anonymous survey of 40 people receiving support and advice from the charity, of which the majority were from Black and minority ethnic backgrounds, as well as three smaller focus groups including one for staff.
Overall, 92% of participants were satisfied or very satisfied with the charity’s services and had not commonly experienced direct racism from the charity.
Respondents flagged two incidents that were described as microaggressions rather than overt racism, and explained as a misunderstanding around language use.
Shelter Scotland said it takes these accounts seriously and will incorporate them into its next steps, including making sure its complaints policy is easily accessible for service users and reviewing its approach to staff performance conversations.
In contrast, researchers said focus groups revealed that experiences of racism in the housing sector and wider society were “commonplace” for participants and most often happened through interactions with local or national authorities and landlords.
Responding to this, Shelter Scotland pledged to continue its work as a place of expertise for marginalised communities and be “visible and vocal” in its allyship, as well as pledging more widely to keep publicly calling out racist practices and attitudes in the Scottish housing system.
On the experiences of staff members, the charity said it is having a “live internal conversation” about how to protect staff and help them challenge racist views relating to Black, minority ethnic and migrant communities.
The review found that employees are encountering these attitudes from service users but are unclear on how to balance being proactively anti-racist with making sure all people coming to the charity for help get the support they need.
The charity suggested that staff experiences of racism are getting worse, stating: “As debates around housing become increasingly weaponised by racist voices in our society, Shelter Scotland staff are increasingly encountering these beliefs and attitudes through our frontline services and beyond.”
The research also revealed questions over how staff could challenge racism and misinformation on migration and the housing emergency in the wider housing sector where they come across it, including in mainstream and social media.
In response, Shelter Scotland pledged to give staff more guidance and support on challenging racist views.
“This means being clear about when challenge is appropriate, empowering staff to use their own judgement and recognising it is okay not to always challenge given the limits of frontline roles,” it said.
“Where staff do challenge, we will help them do so confidently and safely. This may include additional or repurposed reflective spaces.”
On questions over tackling wider misinformation, the charity has vowed to look into an evidence-based briefing for staff that could provide “suggested messaging or responses”.
It will also “ensure there is a clear message on the expectation for staff and that people feel empowered to make their own decisions on whether it is appropriate or not to respond or challenge”.
Shelter Scotland has committed to publishing a progress review on all the pledges it has made in response to the review by July next year.
The charity has also published a toolkit for other housing groups, including social landlords, to carry out similar anti-racist reviews of their services.
Gordon Llewellyn-MacRae, interim director at Shelter Scotland, said: “We welcome these findings, which will help us to better meet the needs of Black [people] and people of colour.
“Systemic racism is deep-rooted in Scotland’s housing system, so we are committed to taking proactive action to ensure everyone can access our services safely, confidently and without discrimination.”
Talat Yaqoob, social research consultant at The Collective, said: “Reviews of this kind are incredibly important to ensure that services are effective for those who need them most but are often ignored.”
She added: “By conducting research with people who have direct lived experience, we include real stories and co-produce recommendations that are more likely to deliver positive solutions and improve peoples’ lives.
“Being an anti-racist organisation requires proactive outreach and accountability; we need more of this across the housing sector.”
In April, Inside Housing published an exclusive survey revealing the scale of anti-immigrant views and misinformation and the toll this is taking on staff and tenants in the social housing sector.
Senior leaders in the sector have also recently condemned a plan by Reform to ban foreign nationals from social housing, with Shelter’s chief executive calling this “racist and morally wrong”.
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