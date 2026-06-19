Shelter Scotland to give staff clearer guidance on challenging racist views held by members of the public following review #UKhousing

The study followed research by the charity last year which exposed how Black and minority ethnic people are disproportionately affected by Scotland’s housing emergency.

Shelter Scotland made the commitments in its response to an anti-racist review of how it is delivering services for Black and minority ethnic people in an area of Glasgow, which it published along with findings of the research today.

It is also exploring a briefing for staff with evidence and potential responses to misinformation on migration and the wider housing emergency, after employees told researchers they would find this helpful.

The housing charity said it will clarify its expectations for employees so they can judge whether to respond to racist rhetoric and feel supported to do so, including when they encounter it in people who have come to the charity’s services for help.

Consultancy The Collective conducted an anonymous survey of 40 people receiving support and advice from the charity, of which the majority were from Black and minority ethnic backgrounds, as well as three smaller focus groups including one for staff.

Overall, 92% of participants were satisfied or very satisfied with the charity’s services and had not commonly experienced direct racism from the charity.

Respondents flagged two incidents that were described as microaggressions rather than overt racism, and explained as a misunderstanding around language use.

Shelter Scotland said it takes these accounts seriously and will incorporate them into its next steps, including making sure its complaints policy is easily accessible for service users and reviewing its approach to staff performance conversations.

In contrast, researchers said focus groups revealed that experiences of racism in the housing sector and wider society were “commonplace” for participants and most often happened through interactions with local or national authorities and landlords.

Responding to this, Shelter Scotland pledged to continue its work as a place of expertise for marginalised communities and be “visible and vocal” in its allyship, as well as pledging more widely to keep publicly calling out racist practices and attitudes in the Scottish housing system.

On the experiences of staff members, the charity said it is having a “live internal conversation” about how to protect staff and help them challenge racist views relating to Black, minority ethnic and migrant communities.

The review found that employees are encountering these attitudes from service users but are unclear on how to balance being proactively anti-racist with making sure all people coming to the charity for help get the support they need.