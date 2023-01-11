Shelter warns of ‘sharp rise’ in homelessness as 271,000 currently without a home

The charity’s analysis of official homelessness figures and responses to a Freedom of Information request shows that an estimated 271,421 people in England – one in 208 of the population – are without a home.

Nearly half (45%) of the overall total are children, the figures show.

Among the total, 2,400 people are sleeping rough on any given night, 15,000 people are in hostels or supported accommodation and nearly 250,000 are in temporary accommodation, according to Shelter.

The number of people living in temporary accommodation has jumped by 74% in the past 10 years, according to the charity, which it attributes to a shortage of social homes and a costly, unstable private rented sector.