Shelter warns of surge in homelessness as cost of living crisis bites

The housing charity’s warning comes after it revealed that its emergency helpline has been receiving more than 1,000 calls a day, with 70% of callers saying soaring costs are making their housing situation worse.

Shelter said that almost eight in 10 callers are already homeless or at risk of homelessness, compared with seven in 10 during the same period in 2021.

It comes as private rents reach record highs, household bills soar and more people fall behind on their housing costs.

The warning follows similar concerns raised by 29 organisations from across the homelessness sector that signed an open letter in August, warning the Conservative leadership contenders that the cost of living crisis had pushed many people to a “precipice”.

The letter, co-ordinated by charity Homeless Link, warned that without decisive governmental action, the rising cost of living and housing shortage could tip many more people into homelessness.