Shepherds Bush fully folded into Guinness as merger completes

“As a single organisation, with a strengthened presence in London, we can do more for our residents and communities, by delivering better homes, improving our services, and creating places where our residents are proud to live. We’re delighted to welcome residents and colleagues to Guinness.”

Before the merger, SBHA was rated non-compliant on governance, after the Regulator of Social Housing identified issues that allowed the association to come “within weeks of a potential loan covenant breach”.

SBHA was created in 1966 by members of St Stephen’s Church in Shepherd’s Bush, and its 5,000 homes were located throughout nine boroughs in west London.

Guinness was founded in 1890, and has nearly 160,000 residents across England. It owns and manages nearly 70,000 homes.