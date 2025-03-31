ao link

You are viewing 1 of your 1 free articles

Shepherds Bush fully folded into Guinness as merger completes

News31.03.25by Ella Jessel

Shepherds Bush Housing Association (SBHA) is no longer operating as a landlord or employer after officially completing its merger with 70,000-home London provider The Guinness Partnership.

Linked InTwitterFacebookeCard
Guinness Partnership housing estate in London
The Guinness Partnership said the completion of the merger means all SBHA’s legal responsibilities had passed to it (picture: Alamy)
Sharelines
LinkedIn IHShepherds Bush Housing Association (SBHA) is no longer operating as a landlord after officially completing its merger with 70,000-home London provider The Guinness Partnership #UKHousing

All of SBHA’s 5,000-homes have been moved to Guinness after the two landlords’ transfer of engagement was confirmed by the Financial Conduct Authority.

In a statement, Guinness said the completion meant all SBHA’s legal responsibilities had passed to it, including tenancies, properties and loans.

Read more

London landlord becomes subsidiary as merger forms 70,000-home groupLondon landlord becomes subsidiary as merger forms 70,000-home group
London landlords set to fully merge following consultationLondon landlords set to fully merge following consultation
Two South East landlords enter merger talks to form 30,000-home groupTwo South East landlords enter merger talks to form 30,000-home group

SBHA employees are also now employed by Guinness, except for a small number of the SBHA gas team who transferred to its contractors, the landlord added.

The move completes the two-stage merger that began in December 2023 when SBHA joined Guinness as a subsidiary.

The proposed merger was announced in April 2023 and the final business case was approved by Guinness and SBHA’s respective boards in October last year, following consultation with SBHA residents.

A Guinness spokesperson said: “Guinness and Shepherds Bush Housing Association shared a strong social purpose.

“As a single organisation, with a strengthened presence in London, we can do more for our residents and communities, by delivering better homes, improving our services, and creating places where our residents are proud to live. We’re delighted to welcome residents and colleagues to Guinness.”

Before the merger, SBHA was rated non-compliant on governance, after the Regulator of Social Housing identified issues that allowed the association to come “within weeks of a potential loan covenant breach”.

SBHA was created in 1966 by members of St Stephen’s Church in Shepherd’s Bush, and its 5,000 homes were located throughout nine boroughs in west London. 

Guinness was founded in 1890, and has nearly 160,000 residents across England. It owns and manages nearly 70,000 homes.

Sign up for our regulation and legal newsletter

Sign up for our regulation and legal newsletter

New to Inside Housing? Click here to register and receive our weekly regulation and legal round-up straight to your inbox

Already have an account? Click here to manage your newsletters

Housing Association/RPLondonMergers and Acquisitions
Linked InTwitterFacebookeCard
Add New Comment
You must be logged in to comment.

Related stories