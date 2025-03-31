Shepherds Bush fully folded into Guinness as merger completes

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Shepherds Bush Housing Association (SBHA) is no longer operating as a landlord or employer after officially completing its merger with 70,000-home London provider The Guinness Partnership.
All of SBHA’s 5,000-homes have been moved to Guinness after the two landlords’ transfer of engagement was confirmed by the Financial Conduct Authority.
In a statement, Guinness said the completion meant all SBHA’s legal responsibilities had passed to it, including tenancies, properties and loans.
SBHA employees are also now employed by Guinness, except for a small number of the SBHA gas team who transferred to its contractors, the landlord added.
The move completes the two-stage merger that began in December 2023 when SBHA joined Guinness as a subsidiary.
The proposed merger was announced in April 2023 and the final business case was approved by Guinness and SBHA’s respective boards in October last year, following consultation with SBHA residents.
A Guinness spokesperson said: “Guinness and Shepherds Bush Housing Association shared a strong social purpose.
“As a single organisation, with a strengthened presence in London, we can do more for our residents and communities, by delivering better homes, improving our services, and creating places where our residents are proud to live. We’re delighted to welcome residents and colleagues to Guinness.”
Before the merger, SBHA was rated non-compliant on governance, after the Regulator of Social Housing identified issues that allowed the association to come “within weeks of a potential loan covenant breach”.
SBHA was created in 1966 by members of St Stephen’s Church in Shepherd’s Bush, and its 5,000 homes were located throughout nine boroughs in west London.
Guinness was founded in 1890, and has nearly 160,000 residents across England. It owns and manages nearly 70,000 homes.
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