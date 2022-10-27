Shifting the dial: what will the NHF’s equality, diversity and inclusion group do next?

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The National Housing Federation’s equality, diversity and inclusion group started to shake things up with a data tool that measures how representative housing associations are of their local communities. Jess McCabe talks to Victor da Cunha and Ijay Onyechi, who have recently taken over as chair and vice-chair, about what comes next
The sector is feeling caught in the headwinds lately. Whether it is the rent cap, the cost of living crisis facing tenants or the general economic crisis, there is a lot on the agenda for the average housing association. Even though the question of diversity, and how representative the sector’s leadership is, has been gaining in prominence, it would be natural to be worried that it could be put on the back burner.
“To what extent do people see this as a peripheral activity and not core? I think I think there is a danger of that,” says Victor da Cunha, chief executive of 13,000-home association Curo.
“Because maybe some don’t understand that it is a strategic imperative, and a strategic risk not to do it.”
“I think that it can, it will stay on the agenda when you tie it in specifically,” adds Ijay Onyechi, director of new homes and customer care at 104,000-home Peabody.
“EDI [equity, diversity and inclusion] is not a standalone, it’s woven through every single facet of our life. And we need to at each point with each crisis to be able to measure… [what difficulties that crisis is causing] for these particular groups of people or demographics.”
We have mentioned their day-job titles here, but the reason for having this discussion is that Mr da Cunha and Ms Onyechi have recently taken over as chair and vice-chair of the equality, diversity and inclusion group at the National Housing Federation (NHF).
Mr da Cunha takes over as chair from Colette McKune, chief executive of ForHousing, who held the role since the EDI group was founded in 2019 and is continuing is a member.
This group has been working away behind the scenes to chip away at the issues of diversity and inclusion in the housing sector. It is this group of housing sector leaders that was behind the launch of the NHF’s EDI data tool, which gathers workforce data from housing associations and generates information on how representative senior leadership is of the communities they serve, in terms of things like race, gender, sexuality and socio-economic class.
Inside Housing sat down with the two sector leaders on Zoom to find out more about their plans for taking the group’s work forward.
The first iteration of this data was published last year, based on information from 174 housing associations, which the NHF says represents the owners of 71% of all housing association homes in England. As we reported at the time, this survey revealed not only significant under-representation in some areas (particularly of disabled people and Black, Asian and minority ethnic people in senior roles), but also significant gaps in the data that associations hold about their staff’s demographics.
“Our job, I think, in the EDI national group is to continue to hold up the mirror to the sector to encourage those difficult questions,” Mr da Cunha says, noting that the NHF will be going out again to do a second iteration of the data tool in the new year.
“Our job is to encourage people, when we the data get survey in the new year, to see how much progress they’ve made”
Ms Onyechi says that the group is hoping to close some of the data gaps this time around – for example, many housing associations were unable to provide answers to questions that aim to get at diversity of social class and background. The EDI data tool asked for data on how many of organisations’ leaders attended private school and how many were eligible for free school dinners.
“We’ll see what happens when we do the survey this year, because the encouragement was, ‘If you don’t have the data, are you able to start collecting the data?’” she notes.
“There were gate data gaps, not because people were being deliberately difficult simply because they didn’t have the data. But everything starts – evidence starts with data,” Mr da Cunha adds. “People aren’t collecting that data. So it’s very difficult to ask the question to what extent does socio-economic class affect the chances of people progressing in an organisation.”
The NHF hopes the survey will also reveal changes in the sector’s leadership to become more representative of the communities they work in, and a greater diversity of people in senior leadership and board roles.
“I’m hoping movement will be detected when we do the next survey,” Mr da Cunha sums up, noting that it is most likely in boards where limited times on boards leads to more opportunity for change.
“Our job is to encourage people, when we the data get survey in the new year, to see how much progress they’ve made. So talking is great, asking difficult questions is great. But to track the progress they made, our job is just to remind all the way through the next few years of headwinds that this is a great way of solving your organisational or sector-wide problems. Not to not think it’s a side issue is core to strategic success.”
The EDI group has also been looking at where to go next, beyond gathering and publishing this data. One obvious, although potentially controversial, answer is to set some kind of targets of representativeness for organisations to aim at.
Mr da Cunha says: “One of the questions I think all organisations should be asking is, ‘To what extent they should be setting aspirational targets in this space?’”
He adds: “The question for us, as a group, is, ‘Should there be an expectation of an aspirational set of metrics for the sector overall, with [which] to track progress over the next five years?’”
“We’ve had, if I’m going to put it bluntly, a lot of rhetoric and talk about equality, diversity and inclusion… [but] nothing ever seems to really push that dial”
This is not a story just about numbers on a spreadsheet, though. Ms Onyechi states that another focus for the group is going to be on inclusion and the experiences of people working in the sector. “I think there’s going to be a keen focus for us in terms of what does inclusion really look like in an organisation, what does it really mean for the people in the organisation,” she explains.
That can be as much about the experiences people have as statistical progress. “Are you actually given an opportunity to progress? And if you’re not, then you’re going to leave the sector. How many knockbacks can people get, and especially when it appears that people who may be less qualified on paper… are getting these jobs.”
Mr da Cunha adds: “Social housing sector can’t just simply rely on its fantastic social purpose to draw in new talent, we have to be the sector that calls to the broadest range of talent.”
The NHF’s group is really looking for a way to push forward and move from talking about change, to actual change occurring.
When Ms McKune stepped down, she wrote in a blog post: “This work will never be ‘completed’ in our lifetime, but the collective impact of the changes we make will benefit generations to come we must keep progressing.”
As Ms Onyechi puts it, when explaining her motivation for getting involved in this work: “We’ve had, if I’m going to put it bluntly, a lot of rhetoric and talk about equality, diversity and inclusion, and all the race reports and everything that has been done a lot, [but] nothing ever seems to really push that dial.”
Still, it can be nudged along. The work of the group will be to see if it can encourage housing associations to start making real changes.
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