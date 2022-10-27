Shifting the dial: what will the NHF’s equality, diversity and inclusion group do next?

The sector is feeling caught in the headwinds lately. Whether it is the rent cap, the cost of living crisis facing tenants or the general economic crisis, there is a lot on the agenda for the average housing association. Even though the question of diversity, and how representative the sector’s leadership is, has been gaining in prominence, it would be natural to be worried that it could be put on the back burner.

“To what extent do people see this as a peripheral activity and not core? I think I think there is a danger of that,” says Victor da Cunha, chief executive of 13,000-home association Curo.

“Because maybe some don’t understand that it is a strategic imperative, and a strategic risk not to do it.”

“I think that it can, it will stay on the agenda when you tie it in specifically,” adds Ijay Onyechi, director of new homes and customer care at 104,000-home Peabody.

“EDI [equity, diversity and inclusion] is not a standalone, it’s woven through every single facet of our life. And we need to at each point with each crisis to be able to measure… [what difficulties that crisis is causing] for these particular groups of people or demographics.”

We have mentioned their day-job titles here, but the reason for having this discussion is that Mr da Cunha and Ms Onyechi have recently taken over as chair and vice-chair of the equality, diversity and inclusion group at the National Housing Federation (NHF).

Mr da Cunha takes over as chair from Colette McKune, chief executive of ForHousing, who held the role since the EDI group was founded in 2019 and is continuing is a member.

This group has been working away behind the scenes to chip away at the issues of diversity and inclusion in the housing sector. It is this group of housing sector leaders that was behind the launch of the NHF’s EDI data tool, which gathers workforce data from housing associations and generates information on how representative senior leadership is of the communities they serve, in terms of things like race, gender, sexuality and socio-economic class.

Inside Housing sat down with the two sector leaders on Zoom to find out more about their plans for taking the group’s work forward.