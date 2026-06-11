Amy* was found in a sleeping bag on a night bus at the end of its route by a homelessness outreach team in the early hours of a winter morning. Amy escaped a long-term abusive relationship and had nowhere to go. With a lack of options, Amy was forced to sleep rough, putting her at risk of further violence and making her distrustful of support services.

Despite these challenges, Amy represents one of hundreds of women who run the very real risk of not being captured by official homelessness statistics. Data capturing homelessness has relied on people being officially verified as found bedded down on the streets, often with nothing more than a blanket and cardboard to protect them.

According to the Rough sleeping snapshot in England: autumn 2025 report, 733 women were estimated to be seen rough sleeping on a single night. This is up from 680 women in 2024 – a rise of 8%.

However, the Women’s Rough Sleeping Census has shown the number of women who remain hidden from official statistics like the above. Latest results from the census show that as many as 10 times more women were sleeping rough in some areas than official government statistics identified.