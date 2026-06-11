The latest data from the Women’s Rough Sleeping Census shows how much we are undercounting women’s homelessness so we need to go further to support them, writes Laura Shovlin, regional head at St Mungo’s
Amy* was found in a sleeping bag on a night bus at the end of its route by a homelessness outreach team in the early hours of a winter morning. Amy escaped a long-term abusive relationship and had nowhere to go. With a lack of options, Amy was forced to sleep rough, putting her at risk of further violence and making her distrustful of support services.
Despite these challenges, Amy represents one of hundreds of women who run the very real risk of not being captured by official homelessness statistics. Data capturing homelessness has relied on people being officially verified as found bedded down on the streets, often with nothing more than a blanket and cardboard to protect them.
According to the Rough sleeping snapshot in England: autumn 2025 report, 733 women were estimated to be seen rough sleeping on a single night. This is up from 680 women in 2024 – a rise of 8%.
However, the Women’s Rough Sleeping Census has shown the number of women who remain hidden from official statistics like the above. Latest results from the census show that as many as 10 times more women were sleeping rough in some areas than official government statistics identified.
The Women’s Rough Sleeping Census relies on tireless work from homelessness outreach teams to find women in places that people wouldn’t necessarily associate with the homelessness emergency, such as train and bus stations, 24-hour restaurants and night-time transport.
This is significant, as when we cannot accurately capture what women are going through in this emergency, we can’t build homelessness support services that help women rebuild their lives.
We know that rough sleeping is dangerous for everyone, but women face frightening levels of sexual harassment, abuse and violence, which pushes them into more public places so they can protect themselves.
“If we fail to consider women’s unique experiences of homelessness, we risk more women falling through the safety net provided by councils”
It remains the case that domestic abuse is one of the leading drivers of statutory homelessness. In England alone, local authorities recorded 16,850 households becoming homeless or threatened with homelessness due to domestic abuse.
Councils have a legal duty to provide housing assistance to people in these circumstances, but that doesn’t make a situation any less precarious. Out-of-area placements can put women miles away from their jobs, friends and children’s schools, leading to an unsustainable situation. In some cases, they can be placed in accommodation close to the perpetrator of their domestic abuse.
If we fail to consider women’s unique experiences of homelessness, we risk more women falling through the safety net provided by councils. This could mean that women end up rough sleeping, which is at the sharpest end of this crisis, if their needs aren’t addressed quickly enough. Once rough sleeping, their needs can quickly spiral, pushing them further away from a place they can call their own.
Women need more than a roof over their heads. We know how important specialist and trauma-informed services are for women to feel safe and empowered in their lives. There is great work taking place already by organisations like St Mungo’s, but there are currently insufficient services to manage this – only 11.1% of services in England offer women-only accommodation.
This means that women are going without the support they need. Homelessness services need to be delivered in a way that’s informed by women’s experiences and looks to support their needs specifically.
One of the best ways to achieve this is to make sure every woman is counted, and that the true scale and complexity of homelessness among women is accurately reported. The Woman’s Rough Sleeping Census has been a trailblazing initiative in this respect, with 100 local authorities working hand in hand with charitable organisations to ensure that we shine a light on women’s true experiences of homelessness.
“Homelessness services need to be delivered in a way that’s informed by women’s experiences and looks to support their needs specifically”
There is unfortunately no binding law that makes the census compulsory across the whole of the UK. Having this cast-iron commitment would show true ambition in creating a world where every woman has a safe, stable home and the support to thrive within it. The political will for this is currently lacking.
From that first interaction with a homelessness outreach worker, where they took time to get to know her and build her trust, Amy’s life has been on the up. She has a room, with an en-suite in one of London’s safe spaces for women. Away from the harsh realities of the streets, this emergency accommodation allows Amy to plan for the future and reconnect with passions through the accommodation’s art therapy groups.
In conversations with policymakers, support services and the wider public, keeping people like Amy in mind is vital if we are ever to stand a chance of resolving the inequities in homelessness support for women. Amy’s future would have indeed looked very different if outreach teams, in partnership with the Women’s Rough Sleeping Census, didn’t have the understanding that women’s homelessness is not just found on the streets.
*Name has been changed to protect anonymity
Laura Shovlin, regional head, St Mungo’s
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