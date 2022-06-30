‘Shocking gap in policy for better insulated homes,’ says Climate Change Committee

In a report published on Wednesday, the Climate Change Committee (CCC) said the government’s current climate change strategy will not deliver net zero and pointed to the insulation of housings as one of the main areas that remains in its “infancy”.

As part of a 600-page assessment of the government’s progress in achieving net zero, the CCC said the UK government has not done enough to provide a long-term settlement for the decarbonisation of public buildings, while no policies currently exist to improve the energy efficiency of owner-occupied housing.

Meanwhile, the development of heat networks has been “patchwork” across the UK and the country continues to build new homes that do not align with net zero targets, the report said.

The CCC highlighted the Social Housing Decarbonisation Fund, which the government has allocated £800m towards over the next three years, as an example of “positive progress”.