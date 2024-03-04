‘Shocking’ new data reveals rise in unexpected child deaths in temporary accommodation to 55

Analysis by the National Child Mortality Database took the known number of infant fatalities in this type of housing to 55 in the four years to March 2023.

It follows a report from the Households in Temporary Accommodation All-Party Parliamentary Group last year which showed that 34 children had died in shelters for people who are homeless since April 2019.

Dr Laura Neilson, chief executive of regional community support body Shared Health Foundation, described the latest figures as “unbelievably sad”.