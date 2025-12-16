Shopping centre in Northern Irish town to be partially demolished for social housing

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Councillors in the North West of Northern Ireland have approved plans for a shopping centre to be partially demolished to make way for nearly 40 social housing flats.
The housing project will be built on vacant units in Castle Mall in the centre of Antrim, after Antrim & Newtownabbey Borough Council’s planning committee greenlit the scheme.
The plans were submitted by Castle Mall’s owner Keneagles Ltd, and the homes will be managed by housing association Choice, which already owns around 300 homes in the area.
The scheme consists of one detached house, 14 terraced homes and 24 apartments, with one retail unit and parking.
According to documents submitted to the council by Keneagles, the shopping centre has been “in decline” for many years with high levels of occupancy, and its redevelopment will help increase diversity of land uses in the town centre.
A planning officer’s report prepared ahead of the meeting noted that the development would result in a loss of 22 retail units within the mall, adding that this was a “significant loss” of commercial space.
However, officers said the design team had presented a “compelling, evidence-based case” for the loss of retail space. The report also pointed out that as of October, only 16 units were operating in Castle Mall, leaving over half of the units vacant.
At the planning committee meeting, a consultant for the applicant highlighted Northern Ireland Housing Executive figures showing a need for 311 new social homes in the Antrim area between 2024 and 2029, with 690 households currently experiencing “housing stress”.
A spokesperson for Choice Housing said: “We are delighted to see this proposed new social housing scheme achieve planning permission.
“The mix of units has been supported by the Northern Ireland Housing Executive and we hope to be on site before the end of March 2026.”
It comes amid concern in Northern Ireland over the rates of affordable house building, following a decision by the Department for Communities to cut grant rates for housing associations.
According to analysis by the Northern Ireland Federation of Housing Associations, the rates for social housing new build grants will be reduced from 54% to 46%, and render nearly half of houses unviable. The new rates will come into effect on 1 December and last until the end of 2026-7.
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