Shopping centre in Northern Irish town to be partially demolished for social housing

The housing project will be built on vacant units in Castle Mall in the centre of Antrim, after Antrim & Newtownabbey Borough Council’s planning committee greenlit the scheme.

The plans were submitted by Castle Mall’s owner Keneagles Ltd, and the homes will be managed by housing association Choice, which already owns around 300 homes in the area.

The scheme consists of one detached house, 14 terraced homes and 24 apartments, with one retail unit and parking.