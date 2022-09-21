Short-term lets are turning parts of Britain into Airbnb communities

When a house does come up for let, there is intense competition and unsuccessful tenants reported losing out to others prepared to pay a year’s rent in advance. That’s around £10,000, or what at one time was the deposit you might expect to buy.

One young couple and their young son were given two months’ notice so that their landlord could sell their house. They were paying £850 a month in rent. The house was bought by a family to rent out as a short-term let and it is now being advertised on Airbnb for £1,450 a week.

True, that is in peak season, but numbers like that are proving irresistible to landlords.

Some of them see the issues involved and make a point of renting at least some of their properties to local people. Ironically, under this kind of pressure, renting at the full market rate has become a new form of social housing.

All this says three things to me. First, it demonstrates the value of actual social housing with security of tenure. Cornwall Council said social housing is one of its top priorities. However, unbelievably, councillors have just rejected a plan from a community land trust for 29 affordable homes for local people in Newlyn on the grounds that it would increase traffic.

“The prospect of a Renter Reform Bill may be encouraging landlords to act before it comes into force”

Second, it shows the case for abolishing Section 21 so that longstanding tenants who have done nothing wrong have more protection against losing their home (not that this is likely to protect them when the landlord wants to sell).

Third, short-term lets must be regulated at the same time. The prospect of a Renter Reform Bill may be encouraging landlords to act before it comes into force.

Assuming that renter reform survives under the new government (still an ‘if’ as influential Conservatives like Lord Frost criticise what they see as over regulation), it will have to confront this issue. Otherwise housing problems in popular tourist destinations will continue to pile up.

In Scotland, councils will be able to impose short-term let control areas from September, with Edinburgh first in the queue. In Wales, the government is increasing taxes and introducing new planning restrictions and a licensing scheme to control the number of holiday lets and second homes.

So far, though, there are few signs of England following suit. The Westminster government has only launched the weakest of reviews into the impact of short-term tourist accommodation to improve the letting market for people living in popular tourism destinations.

While a registration scheme is on the agenda, the review is being led by the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport rather than the housing department. It also seeks to protect the “thriving holiday industry” and was announced with approving quotes from short-term letting organisations.

As another summer ends, the prospect for action is not looking good.

Jules Birch, columnist, Inside Housing