Shortage of contractors adds to delays as 29% of blocks with fire safety issues lack clear remediation plan

More than 500 buildings with life-critical fire safety defects owned by social landlords have no clear remediation plans, according to official figures #UKhousing

It is an increase on the 535 reported in the previous quarter.

The latest figures, covering buildings 11 metres-plus, reveal 572 of 1,996 with issues either had “unclear” plans or none at all for addressing life-critical fire safety (LCFS) defects related to the external wall system. The figures cover up until the end of September this year.

The Regulator of Social Housing (RSH) said this was due to a range of factors for registered providers and councils in England, including “navigating complex legal arrangements, difficulty sourcing contractors and supply chain delays”.

However, it came as the number of buildings overall reported as having defects rose by 64 to 1,996. The RSH said this was likely due to the addition of newly reported buildings, as well as an increase in the number of assessments undertaken.

Earlier this month, the government set a 2029 deadline for when it expects remediation work to be completed. A social housing remediation strategy is also expected next spring.

All social landlords are required to submit the quarterly data on the fire safety remediation of relevant buildings for which they are responsible to the RSH and the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government.

The buildings are identified by carrying out a fire risk assessment (FRA) and fire risk appraisal of external wall construction.

Landlords then report the current remediation status of buildings with an LCFS issue, defined as “defects, shrinkages, faults or other failings in a building that give rise to fire safety risks”.