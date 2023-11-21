Shortfall in London councils’ budgets increases to £600m

A survey by the cross-party group in October revealed a £400m budget shortfall in 2023-24, rising to £500m in the following year.

However, a new analysis published today shows that boroughs are set to overspend their budget plans by £600m this year, £200m larger than previously estimated.

According to the analysis, the collective annual overspend of the capital’s local authorities increased by 50% due to a spike in spending between June and September.

The researchers attributed this increase in spending to rising demand for local services, especially homelessness support.