Shortlist announced for Unlock Net Zero Awards 2025

You are viewing 1 of your 1 free articles
Inside Housing reveals the shortlist for the Unlock Net Zero Awards 2025, which showcase and celebrate the individuals, teams and organisations behind innovative net zero solutions
The very best work and companies in the UK housing sector will be recognised at the Unlock Net Zero Awards, an awards ceremony held as part of the Housing 2025 conference.
The awards champion the role played by individuals, teams and organisations to help accelerate the journey towards decarbonisation in the UK. It flags the best quality and most innovative work in the built environment and property sectors, as well as the professional services and supply chains that support them.
Today’s announcement of the shortlist follows a huge response to the call for entries, so some additional categories have been added to recognise the strength of the work being carried out.
This year, the awards will be presented by Countryfile presenter Adam Henson.
The awards will also showcase the work of individual climate champions across the sector, who are helping lead delivery, and applauding the work of all nominees at the event.
A number of climate champions will also receive special commendations on the evening from the judges to highlight particularly outstanding approaches or thinking.
The full shortlist can be found here. Congratulations to everyone who made it through a packed field of entries to make the final list.
Unlock Net Zero looks forward to seeing everyone at an evening to celebrate positive action tackling climate change in a ceremony taking place alongside Housing 2025 at Manchester Central, which will provide further space for collaboration to collectively shape the future of housing policy across the UK.
Attendance at the awards also entitles you to a free visitor pass for all three days of the exhibition, providing an opportunity to network, share best practice and hear from speakers across the sector.
An early bird discount is currently available for tables and individual seats at the ceremony until Friday 23 May. You can secure your place at the ceremony here.
New to Inside Housing? Click here to register and receive our daily newsletter straight to your inbox
Already have an account? Click here to manage your newsletters
Related stories