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Shortlist announced for Unlock Net Zero Awards 2025

News09.04.25by Martin Hilditch

Inside Housing reveals the shortlist for the Unlock Net Zero Awards 2025, which showcase and celebrate the individuals, teams and organisations behind innovative net zero solutions

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LinkedIn IHShortlist announced for #UnlockNetZero Awards 2025 #UKhousing
LinkedIn IHInside Housing reveals the shortlist for the #UnlockNetZero Awards, which showcase the individuals, teams and organisations behind innovative net zero solutions #UKhousing

The very best work and companies in the UK housing sector will be recognised at the Unlock Net Zero Awards, an awards ceremony held as part of the Housing 2025 conference.

The awards champion the role played by individuals, teams and organisations to help accelerate the journey towards decarbonisation in the UK. It flags the best quality and most innovative work in the built environment and property sectors, as well as the professional services and supply chains that support them.

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Today’s announcement of the shortlist follows a huge response to the call for entries, so some additional categories have been added to recognise the strength of the work being carried out.

This year, the awards will be presented by Countryfile presenter Adam Henson.

The awards will also showcase the work of individual climate champions across the sector, who are helping lead delivery, and applauding the work of all nominees at the event. 

A number of climate champions will also receive special commendations on the evening from the judges to highlight particularly outstanding approaches or thinking.

The full shortlist can be found here. Congratulations to everyone who made it through a packed field of entries to make the final list.

Unlock Net Zero Awards 2025 – final categories

  • Biodiversity and nature award
  • Climate champions power list
  • Collaboration of the year – education and engagement
  • Collaboration of the year – innovation
  • Collaboration of the year – partnership
  • Collaboration of the year – retrofit projects
  • Contractor of the year
  • Engagement campaign of the year
  • ESG team of the year
  • Funding team of the year
  • Innovation of the year – data and knowledge building
  • Innovation of the year – technology
  • Landlord of the year
  • New build development of the year – Midlands and South
  • New build development of the year – North and Scotland
  • Organisation of the year –  consultancy/service
  • Organisation of the year – product
  • Product innovation of the year – construction
  • New build development of the year
  • Product innovation of the year – construction
  • Product innovation of the year – technology
  • Product innovation of the year – community retrofit
  • Retrofit project of the year – London and South
  • Retrofit project of the year – Midlands and Wales
  • Retrofit project of the year – North and Scotland
  • Skills and training award
  • Supply chain partner of the year

Unlock Net Zero looks forward to seeing everyone at an evening to celebrate positive action tackling climate change in a ceremony taking place alongside Housing 2025 at Manchester Central, which will provide further space for collaboration to collectively shape the future of housing policy across the UK.

Attendance at the awards also entitles you to a free visitor pass for all three days of the exhibition, providing an opportunity to network, share best practice and hear from speakers across the sector.

An early bird discount is currently available for tables and individual seats at the ceremony until Friday 23 May. You can secure your place at the ceremony here.

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