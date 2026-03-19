Should shared ownership thresholds be adapted for the more expensive areas?

Shared ownership has always been a bridge between renting and full ownership: a model designed to help households who earn too much for social rent yet too little to buy on the open market. But in many parts of the country, especially the South East, shared ownership is becoming unaffordable to many.

At a panel I chaired at the UK’s Real Estate Investment and Infrastructure Forum (UKREiiF) this year, we discussed a very pressing question: should shared ownership thresholds be increased in higher-value areas to reduce the number of people unable to buy either as shared ownership or on the open market?

The debate was lively, because the fact is that the current system is struggling to keep pace with the market that it was designed to serve. The current income thresholds – £90,000 in London and £80,000 elsewhere – have remained unchanged, while house prices have risen (and salaries have not kept pace).

In the capital, a modest two-bed apartment might now cost £600,000. Even purchasing a 25% share demands a deposit and mortgage well beyond the reach of most would-be buyers, particularly those already spending a significant portion of their income on rent.

In theory, shared ownership should offer a lifeline. In practice, it is starting to shut people out.