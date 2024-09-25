Should social media be incorporated into all housing consultations?

There is no question that younger age groups are largely absent from consultation on planning issues. Decision-making on proposals for housing is regularly dominated by a narrow demographic and traditional planning processes do not encourage the voices of the ‘silent majority’, which is largely made up of those under retirement age.

Social media is almost certainly the most likely means of reaching this demographic. Research highlights that almost 80% of the global population uses social media platforms and that this is growing at a rate of 3.2% per annum. More specifically, more than nine in 10 working professionals aged 16 to 24 use social media, compared with fewer than two in three professionals between the ages of 55 and 64.

So while social media may have the power and the potential to reach younger audiences, is it a suitable form of communication for consultations on planning issues, which are invariably complex, nuanced and require considered responses?

On the one hand, yes. Social media allows people to take part in an online consultation when and where they want – at home, on the move, or while waiting for the bus. It can also greatly reduce the amount of time that is required to create a valuable response, with no need to travel, and may therefore be more attractive to people those who are ‘time-poor’.

Online communication is accessible in languages and in the varied ways in which information is presented. Translated and accessible versions of documents are available through software already included in our phones and laptops, ensuring that these barriers to participation are removed.