SHPS deficit expected to have halved in three years, experts say

Pensions advisor LCP has estimated that the SHPS deficit will have dropped to around £700m compared with around £1.6bn three years ago.

The latest valuation of SHPS, which is run by pensions provider TPT Retirement Solutions, was carried out as at 30 September 2023 and the preliminary results are expected to be confirmed next month.

Mike Richardson, head of the social housing practice at LCP, said the next valuation is “likely to be reasonably good news overall”.

Although the funding position has improved, he said “it is most likely that, if anything, we may see a reduction in the length of the recovery plan rather than the level of contributions”.