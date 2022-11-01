SHPS deficit falls due to gilt market turmoil

Analysis by pensions advisor LCP, shared with Inside Housing, revealed a significant fall in the deficit in the SHPS.

This is because defined benefit (DB) pension schemes pay future pensions as they fall due.

The value of a scheme’s liabilities is the estimated current value of those future pension payments. Most pension schemes will calculate the value of their liabilities as a discounted value of those future payments using an interest rate related to gilt yields.

When the interest rate used to discount the payments increases, the value of the liabilities decreases. At the same time, most schemes invest in gilts to try to match their assets to the liabilities.

The result is that increases in gilt yields have led to a decrease in liabilities and asset values, but where schemes are not fully hedged, asset values will have typically decreased by less than liability values and overall the funding position will have improved.