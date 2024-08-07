Significant disparity in rent arrears across UK, Housemark finds

The data firm’s latest monthly Pulse survey revealed that major urban areas have experienced a significant increase in arrears, with Manchester seeing a surge of 27.6% and London 19.5%.

At the same time, social landlords in Scotland reported a notable decrease in arrears, which were down by 20.3%, and rural areas across the UK have also shown improvements.

Housemark’s survey, which collected and analysed data from 158 social landlords in June 2024, looks at the challenges faced by social housing providers.