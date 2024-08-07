Significant disparity in rent arrears across UK, Housemark finds

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There is a significant disparity in rent arrears trends across the UK, Housemark has found.
The data firm’s latest monthly Pulse survey revealed that major urban areas have experienced a significant increase in arrears, with Manchester seeing a surge of 27.6% and London 19.5%.
At the same time, social landlords in Scotland reported a notable decrease in arrears, which were down by 20.3%, and rural areas across the UK have also shown improvements.
Housemark’s survey, which collected and analysed data from 158 social landlords in June 2024, looks at the challenges faced by social housing providers.
Its analysis found that urban environments are contending with escalating arrears because of higher staff turnover and the “inherent complexities of managing densely populated areas”.
In contrast, it found that rural regions showcase “more stable” housing management conditions and “effective income recovery practices”, resulting in reduced arrears.
The contrasts balance out the overall national rate of rent arrears, which has remained relatively stable, ending June 2024 at 2.78%.
Jonathan Cox, chief data officer at Housemark, said the findings “demonstrate the diverse challenges faced by social housing providers” across the UK.
He said: “While urban areas grapple with rising arrears, many rural regions are bucking the trend with effective management strategies.
“This underscores the importance of understanding regional dynamics and their impact on housing management and rent collection.”
The report also revealed that the latest analysis of year-end tenant satisfaction measure results shows that three in 10 landlords recorded increased overall satisfaction rates between 2022-23 and 2023-24.
There was a 19% rise in complaints volumes facing social landlords between June 2023 and June 2024.
The firm put the rise down to landlords ending the practice of recording informal complaints, in line with the Housing Ombudsman’s complaint-handling code.
However, Housemark’s analysis shows that as many as one in three landlords have below-average complaint volumes and could be risking non-compliance with the code.
According to the code, which became statutory in April, the definition of a complaint is “an expression of dissatisfaction, however made, about the standard of service, actions or lack of action by the landlord, its own staff, or those acting on its behalf, affecting a resident or group of residents”.
It states: “A resident does not have to use the word ‘complaint’ for it to be treated as such.”
At the Housing 2024 conference, Mr Cox revealed that a third of social landlords were likely not following the ombudsman’s complaint-handling code in 2023-24.
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