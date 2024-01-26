The government’s approach to modern MMC is in “disarray” and “simply throwing money at the sector hasn’t worked”, a House of Lords inquiry has concluded #UKhousing

One of the UK’s largest housing association developers told the inquiry in December that it was not commissioning these homes, as the costs are not “workable” and could be up to 50% more than traditional projects.

Panellised systems, known as Category 2 MMC, are seeing some take-up, but fully modular houses built in a factory – Category 1 MMC – have struggled to take hold in the UK, despite being used successfully in other countries.

Meanwhile, millions of pounds of public money have been invested in modular builders, and the government and Homes England have refused to publish their full strategy to encourage the use of MMC.

The House of Lords Built Environment Committee said its inquiry had found that the sector has “shown some promise”, but that ministers need to gain “a much deeper understanding of how it works” and “demonstrate leadership”.

Lord Moylan, chair of the committee, told Inside Housing that the inquiry had thrown up “some really interesting insights” into the way public money is spent and how “things can proceed with apparently nobody really being in charge”.

The lord had questioned the government’s focus on MMC given a lack of “comprehensible objectives”.

He added: “What will success look like? I don’t think they really have an answer that you could measure, certainly not one you could put numbers to.”

He described how Homes England had told the inquiry that its MMC strategy was “spread over so many documents we couldn’t possibly assemble it and share it with you”.

“Almost equally hilarious”, said Lord Moylan, was the government’s MMC taskforce, which was given £10m when set up in 2021. But has never met since it was announced.

Over the past two years, two major modular builders – Ilke Homes and House by Urban Splash – went into administration. Homes England had invested £60m in Ilke and provided a debt facility of £26.9m and equity of £3.1m into House by Urban Splash.

The government agency expects “limited recovery” of its Ilke investment and full recovery of its Urban Splash loan, but not the equity.

Lord Moylan stressed that he was not criticising Homes England for losing money on an investment.

However, he added: “we are criticising them because, as far as we can see, they didn’t do proper due diligence on the investment before they made it. They don’t seem really to have understood what they were doing.”