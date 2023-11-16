Singapore-based firm partners with developer on 1,500-home scheme

The firm’s partnership with City Developments Limited (CDL) for the 13.8 acre Morden Wharf redevelopment is earmarked for 1,500 new homes, with the affordable tenure mix made up of 300 homes at London Affordable Rent and 150 for shared ownership.

The development site was purchased from Landsec U+I and charity Morden College for an undisclosed sum.

The scheme, which received hybrid planning permission last year, was estimated to be worth £770m in 2021.