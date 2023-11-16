Singapore-based firm partners with developer on 1,500-home scheme

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A major regeneration scheme on the Greenwich Peninsula has been bought by Galliard Homes as part of a joint venture with a Singapore-based firm, 35% of which will be affordable housing.
The firm’s partnership with City Developments Limited (CDL) for the 13.8 acre Morden Wharf redevelopment is earmarked for 1,500 new homes, with the affordable tenure mix made up of 300 homes at London Affordable Rent and 150 for shared ownership.
The development site was purchased from Landsec U+I and charity Morden College for an undisclosed sum.
The scheme, which received hybrid planning permission last year, was estimated to be worth £770m in 2021.
The proposed development will be made up of 12 blocks of up to 36 storeys, alongside commercial floor space designed for logistics, industrial or flexible creative workspace units.
The site will feature tens of thousands square footage of retail, restaurant, community and convenience spaces, as well a 3.9 acre riverside park and a pier with access to Thames Clippers transport services.
The deal marks the first time Galliard Homes and CDL have worked together on a scheme.
Stephen Conway, chair of Galliard Homes, said: “CDL’s worldwide reputation as an industry leader, marked by their commitment to delivering first-class development across numerous asset classes, aligns with our values. We hope this will be the first of many more future projects together.”
Sir John Morden, founder of Morden College, gave the land to the charity more than 300 years ago so the college would be able to help care for older people.
Meryl Davies, chief executive of Morden College, said the sale would help “continue to work towards that goal”.
Mike Hood, chief executive of Landsec U+I, added: “Following the receipt of planning consent last year, our focus has been to raise vital funds for the charity’s work across the borough.
“We intended to find a specialist partner to begin to deliver the consented scheme – and through Galliard Homes, we have done that.”
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