Single-family housing must be part of the UK government’s aspirations

The single-family housing market is a key tool to professionalise the private rented sector and improve the country’s housing quality, writes David Reid, managing director at Legal & General Suburban Build to Rent #UKhousing

The emerging single-family housing market – low-rise apartments and family homes for rent in well-connected suburban locations – has historically played a small role in UK housing. However, it offers synergy and alignment with the new government’s goals – not only in its rapid growth to date, and further growth aspirations, but also in its objectives to professionalise the private rental sector and improve the quality of UK housing stock.

This clear statement of intent places housing at the heart of its five missions for economic growth. With housing central to its agenda, the government will need to leverage every advantage to meet this target.

Within a month of the 2024 general election, the Labour Party announced an overhaul of the planning system and confirmed its pre-election target to deliver 1.5 million new homes by the end of the next parliament in 2029.

There are three key areas where the single-family market and government aspirations align.

First, professionalising the sector. Private landlords are leaving the market at a rapid pace. Recent estimates suggest that 18% of homes currently for sale were previously rental properties (compared to 8% in 2010) and that as many as 400,000 private landlords have exited the market since 2016. Changes to interest rate relief, a greater focus on tenant rights, more stringent energy efficiency requirements, and rising interest rates have all contributed to this decline, resulting in a 41% reduction in rental housing supply as compared to long-run averages.

“The single-family rental market has long adhered to the standards the government aims to establish – institutional landlords are motivated to provide high-quality service to tenants”

Replacing these lost rental homes is critical for the approximately 5.4 million private rental households in the UK, and institutional investors can play an immediate role here.

Labour has expressed its intent to improve standards in both the affordable and private rental sectors and the single-family rental market has long adhered to the standards the government aims to establish – institutional landlords are motivated to provide high-quality service to tenants. For example, Legal & General is committed to maintaining professional service; minimising void periods and leasing churn; and delivering safe, high-quality homes with features such as heat pumps to support energy efficiency, and designs that aim to support health and well-being.

Accelerating the delivery of new build-to-rent (BTR) homes, and increasing the proportion of institutionally owned and managed single-family housing in the UK, will help balance the exodus of private landlords from the market, professionalise the sector and offer occupants higher-quality homes in the process.