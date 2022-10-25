Single housing ombudsman should cover social and private tenants, current watchdog says

A single housing ombudsman should cover both social and private tenants, the current watchdog has recommended #UKhousing

In June, rental reforms in a white paper proposed that a new private rented sector ombudsman could order rogue landlords to pay up to £25,000 in compensation to tenants.

The comments were in response to the committee’s recommendation in the report, which followed its inquiry into the regulation of social housing in England, that all tenants should receive the same level of compensation for landlord failings, regardless of tenure.

In response to a report by the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (DLUHC) Committee, published in July, the Housing Ombudsman said there should be a single body with “universal powers to ensure consistent and fair redress across the housing market, regardless of tenure or provider”.

In its report, the committee recommended that the government should amend the Social Housing Regulation Bill to include a provision to allow the ombudsman to award £25,000 for social tenants too.

It said: “We welcome the ombudsman’s decision to increase the levels of compensation for the most serious service failings, but even these are inadequate.

“If the government thinks tenants in the private rented sector (PRS) should be entitled to compensation of up to £25,000, it cannot argue otherwise for social housing tenants.”

In its response to the report this week, the ombudsman argued that a £25,000 threshold for social tenants is not required.

“There is no legislative cap to the level of compensation the Housing Ombudsman can award, which means social tenants are not disadvantaged.”

The watchdog added that recommended remedies, such as consideration of whether a shared owner could reverse staircase, could “arguably exceed the cap” and it “would not want our levels of compensation to be restricted”.

It said the government is legislating to remove the cap on regulatory fines for social landlords, “so a cap on compensation would be inconsistent”.

The ombudsman also said it is planning a review of remedies guidance in 2023-24, which will look at compensation bands, “with the intention that the amounts ordered within these bands will increase”.

But it added: “Notwithstanding our view on the compensation limit, we agree with the committee that it would be wrong for divergent approaches to redress because of tenure, which is why we strongly believe there should be a single housing ombudsman with universal powers to ensure consistent and fair redress across the housing market, regardless of tenure or provider.”