Sir Keir Starmer exclusive: keeping our housing promises

In an Inside Housing exclusive, prime minister Sir Keir Starmer sets out how his government aims to boost affordable housing and homeownership #UKhousing

Today, too many families don’t have that basic strong foundation. For years, Britain has been in the grip of a housing crisis that previous governments have failed to grasp.

Growing up, my family didn’t always have much. But we did have one major advantage – the pebbledash semi my parents owned. Owning that house meant we had a foundation of security, a home that belonged to us no matter what.

Up and down the country, I hear stories of people who can’t afford a home despite working multiple jobs, can’t start a family, or pay a huge amount of their income on rent, meaning they can’t save for a deposit.

My government is determined to change that. Central to our Plan for Change is building 1.5 million homes. I know that’s an ambitious target – but if we don’t build more homes, the consequences will be dire. Homelessness will go up. More children will have their childhoods blighted by growing up in temporary accommodation. And millions of ordinary families won’t have the security they deserve.

“We have committed £39bn – the biggest cash injection in affordable housing in 50 years – over the next 10 years”

Frankly, in the situation we’re in, I’m not prepared to be anything less than ambitious. That’s what the country needs, and that’s what we will deliver.

Our Spending Review saw another major step towards that goal. We have committed £39bn – the biggest cash injection in affordable housing in 50 years – over the next 10 years. That will deliver the largest wave of social and affordable housing in a generation.