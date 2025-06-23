Sir Keir Starmer exclusive: keeping our housing promises

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In an Inside Housing exclusive, prime minister Sir Keir Starmer sets out how his government aims to boost affordable housing and homeownership
Growing up, my family didn’t always have much. But we did have one major advantage – the pebbledash semi my parents owned. Owning that house meant we had a foundation of security, a home that belonged to us no matter what.
Today, too many families don’t have that basic strong foundation. For years, Britain has been in the grip of a housing crisis that previous governments have failed to grasp.
Up and down the country, I hear stories of people who can’t afford a home despite working multiple jobs, can’t start a family, or pay a huge amount of their income on rent, meaning they can’t save for a deposit.
My government is determined to change that. Central to our Plan for Change is building 1.5 million homes. I know that’s an ambitious target – but if we don’t build more homes, the consequences will be dire. Homelessness will go up. More children will have their childhoods blighted by growing up in temporary accommodation. And millions of ordinary families won’t have the security they deserve.
“We have committed £39bn – the biggest cash injection in affordable housing in 50 years – over the next 10 years”
Frankly, in the situation we’re in, I’m not prepared to be anything less than ambitious. That’s what the country needs, and that’s what we will deliver.
Our Spending Review saw another major step towards that goal. We have committed £39bn – the biggest cash injection in affordable housing in 50 years – over the next 10 years. That will deliver the largest wave of social and affordable housing in a generation.
Those 10 years of certainty gives affordable housing providers the confidence they need to deliver and makes it easier for people to access truly affordable homes with the Affordable Homes Programme.
There is no silver bullet for the housing problem, which is why we are using every tool at our disposal. We’re reforming the planning system, cutting red tape and making it faster to build. We’re prioritising infrastructure to make sure new homes have the facilities they need to be great places to live and work.
“I want Britain to be a place where aspiration is rewarded – and the dream of homeownership is a reality once again”
We’re boosting incentives for councils to build more social housing, allowing them to keep 100% of receipts from Right to Buy schemes. And we’re tackling homelessness, too, putting vulnerable people at the front of the queue and helping councils create homes for families at risk.
Before the election, I wrote an article for Inside Housing where I promised planning reform. I promised we’d build more affordable housing. And I promised we’d start work on delivering 1.5 million houses right away.
One year on, and we’re keeping those promises and making it happen, because I want this government to be truly transformational for aspiring homeowners in this country.
I want every person to have the chance to put down roots and succeed in life. And I want Britain to be a place where aspiration is rewarded – and the dream of homeownership is a reality once again.
That’s what my Labour government is delivering.
Sir Keir Starmer, UK prime minister
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