Sir Keir Starmer pledges to ‘change the face of housing’ if Labour wins power

The leader of the Labour Party has pledged to “change the face of housing” if the party wins power in the forthcoming general election.

In a speech at last night’s Chartered Institute of Housing presidential dinner, Sir Keir Starmer said there was an urgent need to make housing “the base camp for people to achieve their own aspiration, not the barrier that prevents people from reaching the summit”.

“Make no mistake, we need to reform housing in this country,” he said.

Sir Keir’s speech focused on a few central areas where change is needed – reducing homelessness, improving affordability and improving the condition of housing in both the social and private rented sectors.