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A joint venture between the National Housing Bank (NHB) and Vistry has acquired a site in Nottingham to develop 1,600 new homes.
Part of the Gamston Sustainable Urban Extension (SUE), it marks the first site acquired by PlacePoint, the JV between the house builder and the government’s new financing platform, which aims to deliver around 4,000 homes across the country.
PlacePoint is focused on delivering mixed-tenure schemes “at pace”.
At Gamston, it will lead the delivery of the first phase of a new neighbourhood, including up to 1,600 homes.
Gamston SUE, adopted through the local plan for Rushcliffe in 2014, is earmarked for around 4,000 new homes.
Taylor Wimpey, Barwood Land and Arc Partnership on behalf of Nottinghamshire County Council are working in partnership to bring forward the scheme.
Jennifer Murray, director of product, equity and partnerships at the NHB, said: “This joint venture brings together the expertise and long-term vision required to unlock complex sites such as Gamston.
“By working collaboratively with partners, we can accelerate the delivery of high-quality homes, alongside the infrastructure and services that underpin thriving places, while ensuring development responds to local priorities and ambitions.”
Stephen Teagle, chief executive for partnerships and regeneration at Vistry and JV representative for PlacePoint, said: “The acquisition of Gamston marks a significant step for PlacePoint.
“Our ambition is not just to deliver homes, but to create a sustainable, well-connected neighbourhood shaped by and for the community. We want Gamston to be a new place that PlacePoint and the residents can be proud of.”
The NHB launched in April and will work with house builders, developers, investors and registered providers to deploy up to £16bn of debt, equity and guarantees.
It is hoped that the bank will accelerate housebuilding and leverage in £53bn of additional private investment, creating jobs and delivering more than 500,000 new homes.
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