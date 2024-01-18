Six in 10 MPs say housing associations need more funding

A study of 2,226 people across the UK also found that over half of voters (53%) were more likely to vote for a political party that committed to more funding for social and affordable housing.

In the poll of MPs, conducted by Savanta and commissioned by housing association Hyde, three-quarters (76%) felt their party’s plans for future provision of social and affordable housing are not as clear as they need them to be as they enter a general election year.

At the same time, almost two-thirds of MPs agreed that social housing providers needed more financial support from the government to improve homes and services for residents.