Six in 10 professionals feel health system is unsafe for homeless and excluded people

Six in 10 health professionals feel the health system is unsafe for people facing homelessness and other forms of social exclusion, a survey has found #UKhousing

Inclusion health describes people who are socially excluded, such as people who are experiencing homelessness, sex workers, vulnerable migrants, Travellers and those in the criminal justice system.

The survey involved 180 staff across England working in the health, housing, social care and third sector to examine how people in ‘inclusion health’ groups struggle to access health services.

A report from Pathway and Crisis, the charities, revealed that following the NHS definition of patient safety as “the avoidance of unintended or unexpected harm to people during the provision of healthcare”, 60% of survey respondents felt that the health system was unsafe for people in inclusion health groups and 11% felt it was safe.

Survey respondents said that people in inclusion health groups are commonly discharged to the street (58% all the time or often), to unsuitable temporary accommodation (71%) and with unmet health needs (79%).

The inability of the housing system to provide a safe place to recover after hospital admission is central to the “revolving door” in secondary care, an expensive and inefficient way of delivering healthcare, the report said.

Urgent and emergency care is the most accessible, but even here just 31% of professionals said it was easy to access, with 45% seeing it as difficult or very difficult to access.

Other services such as mental health (92% difficult or very difficult), dentistry (87%) and general practice (69%) were even harder for excluded groups to access.

Nearly half of survey respondents reported seeing improvements in collaborative working between health, housing and social care, while 40% saw an improvement in trauma-informed care.

However, 40% of professionals felt that health outcomes for people in inclusion health groups would worsen over the next three years, 32% said they would stay the same and just 20% that they would improve.

Pressure on the NHS, issues around adequate funding for services and integration, and the housing crisis were highlighted as key barriers to improvement.

A third of survey respondents reported seeing improvements in training and education relevant to inclusion health over the past year, while 40% reported improvements in trauma-informed care.