Sixth charity client of embattled homelessness investment fund folds

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A sixth client of homelessness investment trust Home REIT has gone bust, the fund said in a statement to the stock exchange.
Noble Tree Foundation (NTF), a tenant of 143 properties in Home REIT’s portfolio, has entered into administration.
It represents around 7% of rent demanded in April and is a “non-performing tenant”, said the company, which specialises in accommodation for homeless people.
The Charity Commission launched a statutory inquiry into NTF in October 2023.
Home REIT explained how it and property advisor AEW “are working closely with the appointed administrator, CBW Recovery, to arrange the surrender of Noble Tree’s leases and a comprehensive handover of its tenancies”.
“Underlying residents of the properties will not be impacted by the surrender of Noble Tree’s tenancies,” the firm said.
The leases will be transferred to Home REIT, enabling it to “collect underlying income from the properties, increasing rent collection and facilitating other asset management activities”.
NTF’s properties are let to private rented sector tenants on assured shorthold tenancies.
Home REIT said it will either relet the properties to a social housing provider or appoint a property manager which will be responsible for the day-to-day management and rent collection.
The private fund leases more than 10,000 beds across 135 local authorities for charities to provide accommodation to homeless residents and is listed on the London Stock Exchange.
Noble Tree is the sixth client of Home REIT to go bust since March last year, as the firm struggles to collect rent.
This latest collapse follow Supportive Homes CIC, a tenant of 209 properties in the company’s portfolio, entered voluntary liquidation in September last year.
In March this year, Home REIT said it had sold off 63 properties, which will bring in proceeds of £6.1m.
Home REIT has been selling homes by the hundreds since August 2023, as part of a plan to bring its debt under control. An update on 5 March said the firm owed £149.1m to lenders.
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