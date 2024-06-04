Sixth charity client of embattled homelessness investment fund folds

A sixth client of homelessness investment trust Home REIT has gone bust, the fund said in a statement to the stock exchange #UKhousing

The Charity Commission launched a statutory inquiry into NTF in October 2023.

It represents around 7% of rent demanded in April and is a “non-performing tenant”, said the company, which specialises in accommodation for homeless people.

Noble Tree Foundation (NTF), a tenant of 143 properties in Home REIT’s portfolio, has entered into administration.

Home REIT explained how it and property advisor AEW “are working closely with the appointed administrator, CBW Recovery, to arrange the surrender of Noble Tree’s leases and a comprehensive handover of its tenancies”.

“Underlying residents of the properties will not be impacted by the surrender of Noble Tree’s tenancies,” the firm said.

The leases will be transferred to Home REIT, enabling it to “collect underlying income from the properties, increasing rent collection and facilitating other asset management activities”.

NTF’s properties are let to private rented sector tenants on assured shorthold tenancies.

Home REIT said it will either relet the properties to a social housing provider or appoint a property manager which will be responsible for the day-to-day management and rent collection.