Sixty firefighters attend blaze near Grenfell Tower

One person has been taken to hospital with minor injuries after a fire broke out in a flat on the 12th floor of a tower block in Queensdale Crescent in Shepherd’s Bush.

The London Fire Brigade (LFB) evacuated six people from the block, while a further three people left the flat before the brigade arrived on the scene. Other residents who were not affected by fire, heat or smoke were advised to remain in their flats.

The LFB described the situation as under control, however the flat has been badly damaged by the fire.