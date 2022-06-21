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Sixty firefighters attend blaze near Grenfell Tower

News21.06.22by Tim Clark

Sixty firefighters and paramedics attended a fire in a block close to Grenfell Tower.

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A fire broke out in one of the flats at a block in Queensdale Crescent, Shepherd’s Bush, west London (picture: London Fire Brigade)
A fire broke out in one of the flats at a block in Queensdale Crescent, Shepherd’s Bush, west London (picture: London Fire Brigade)
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LinkedIn IHSixty firefighters have been sent to a tackle a fire in a block close to Grenfell Tower #UKhousing

One person has been taken to hospital with minor injuries after a fire broke out in a flat on the 12th floor of a tower block in Queensdale Crescent in Shepherd’s Bush. 

The London Fire Brigade (LFB) evacuated six people from the block, while a further three people left the flat before the brigade arrived on the scene. Other residents who were not affected by fire, heat or smoke were advised to remain in their flats.

The LFB described the situation as under control, however the flat has been badly damaged by the fire. 

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Emergency services received a call regarding the fire at 09:23am on Tuesday and the fire was brought under control by 10:55am. 

Eight fire engines attended the scene, along with 60 firefighters.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. 

LFB Shepherd’s Bush station commander David Bracewell said the fire brigade used new technology that enabled the caller to send live stream videos of the incident straight into the brigade’s 999 call centre, as well as a 32-metre turntable ladder to put water on the outside of the building.

The London ambulance service confirmed that two people were assessed at the scene and another was treated at hospital.

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