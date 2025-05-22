Slight dip in social homes in fuel poverty

The latest data from smart thermostat provider Switchee shows that the proportion of social homes in the UK that were deemed to be in fuel poverty in the first three months of this year was slightly down on the same period in 2024. Inside Housing analyses the figures
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The proportion of social homes in the UK that were deemed to be in fuel poverty in the first three months of this year was slightly down on the same period in 2024, according to the latest data from smart thermostat provider Switchee.
Switchee’s Housing Fuel Poverty Index, the data from which is shared exclusively with Inside Housing, uses smart devices in social rented homes to track fuel poverty in real time. Any home that fails to reach 18°C at any point over a seven-day period is described as being in fuel poverty. According to this model, 8.85% of homes on an average day between January and the end of March were assessed as being in fuel poverty by Switchee, compared with an average of 8.91% in the first quarter last year.
The picture over the past 12 months shows a more marked improvement across the country, with just 4.47% of social homes in fuel poverty on an average day, compared with 4.8% from April 2023 to March 2024. This continues a positive trend, given that the data showed an average of 5.42% of homes were in fuel poverty on any given day in the full 2023 calendar year.
Despite using different metrics to measure fuel poverty, the Switchee data tallies with recently published government figures. These show that an estimated 11% of all households were in fuel poverty in England in 2024, down from 11.4% in 2023. However, this still represents nearly two-and-a-quarter million homes.
“Our latest data reveals a complex regional landscape, with notable improvements in some areas contrasting with concerning rises in others, particularly in Scotland and the East Midlands. This highlights the need for a granular understanding of local factors driving fuel poverty to implement effective solutions,” says Izzy Henry, data analysis lead at Switchee.
The picture across the regions was a mixed one when looking at the first three months of 2025.
Scotland bucked the UK-wide trend, with the average number of Scottish social homes in fuel poverty increasing by nearly a full percentage point, from 9.22% in 2024 to 10.15% this year. That figure meant Scotland became the fourth most fuel poor region, according to the Switchee metric, behind the North East (11.16%), the South West (11.03%) and the West Midlands (10.63%).
4.47%
Percentage of social homes in fuel poverty on an average day over the past 12 months
4.8%
Percentage of social homes in fuel poverty on an average day from April 2023 to March 2024
However, these regions showed at least some improvement in terms of fuel poverty when compared with the same period last year. At that point, the South West was the most fuel poor region in terms of its social housing stock, while the North East has become the worst-performing region this year.
The North West was the region that showed the biggest year-on-year improvement in the first quarter of 2025. In 2024, it had one of the worst rates of fuel poverty, at 11.14% of all social homes, but this year that figure dropped to 9.43%. No other region experienced a drop of more than half a percentage point over this period.
In Wales, 10.39% of homes were in fuel poverty, down from 10.8% in 2024. This is similar to the improvement in the South West and the West Midlands, where the figure dropped from 11.01% to 10.63%. The South East and East of England showed smaller improvements.
The former went from 8.12% in 2024 to 7.83%, while the latter recorded a fuel poverty figure of 6.60% in the past three months, down from 6.71% in 2024.
Despite the UK-wide improvement, the average proportion of homes failing to reach 18°C over a seven-day period increased in a number of regions.
Outside Scotland, the East Midlands experienced the biggest increase, with 8.93% of homes deemed to be fuel poor on an average day, up from 8.21% in the first three months of 2024.
There was a similar pattern in Greater London, with 6.92% of homes on average being in fuel poverty, compared with 6.29% in 2024. This means that the East of England replaces London as the region with the smallest proportion of fuel-poor social homes.
Finally, in Yorkshire and the Humber, 8.07% of homes were assessed to be fuel poor in the first three months of 2025, up from 7.51% last year.
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