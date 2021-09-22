Slough Council could sell HRA assets in bid to cut £760m debt pile

Slough Council’s cabinet has approved plans for a debt repayment and asset disposal strategy that may see up to £600m of assets sold to ensure the authority can balance its books over the next five years.

In July the Labour-run council issued a rare Section 114 notice banning all non-essential spending after accumulating a £96m budget deficit.

The cabinet has agreed to appoint specialists to draw up plans to dispose of assets. Large areas of council-owned land could be sold off to raise funds.

Although the plans do not specifically mention selling residential assets or undertaking a stock transfer, the council plans do mention disposing of land or assets held within the HRA.