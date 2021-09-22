Slough Council could sell HRA assets in bid to cut £760m debt pile

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Slough Borough Council has vowed to “protect” tenants’ interests as it approved plans that could see Housing Revenue Account (HRA) assets sold as the authority seeks to cut its mammoth £760m debt pile.
Slough Council’s cabinet has approved plans for a debt repayment and asset disposal strategy that may see up to £600m of assets sold to ensure the authority can balance its books over the next five years.
In July the Labour-run council issued a rare Section 114 notice banning all non-essential spending after accumulating a £96m budget deficit.
The cabinet has agreed to appoint specialists to draw up plans to dispose of assets. Large areas of council-owned land could be sold off to raise funds.
Although the plans do not specifically mention selling residential assets or undertaking a stock transfer, the council plans do mention disposing of land or assets held within the HRA.
According to council documents, the authority is able to dispose of land held within the HRA under Section 32 of the Housing Act 1985, but approval from the secretary of state is required in most cases.
Loopholes in the law state that land can be disposed of if it is to provide affordable housing.
The paper says that “there are also obligations to consult tenants on certain housing management issues”.
Slough currently manages a stock of around 6,200 homes through its HRA.
Cabinet meeting papers said that Slough faces severe financial challenges “and it must be able to plot a path to a sustainable financial future so that it can preserve vital and critical local public services”.
Currently a number of the authority’s properties and assets cost more to service than they generate in income, with disposal of the assets noted to have a beneficial day-to-day impact on expenditure.
The current balance is £56m in the red with estimates that the authority could fall up to £200m in debt by the 2026/27 financial year. The plan aims to cut its current debt, which stands at £760m, to £335m by 2027.
A spokesperson for Slough Council said: “The paper represents one of several key actions that the council is proactively undertaking as part of its recovery and renewal programme which will address the issues identified by the S114 notice, put the council onto a sustainable financial footing and enable it to redefine its role in the provision of public services and deliver outcomes for local residents by focusing the resources it has on the most vulnerable residents and corporate priorities.”
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