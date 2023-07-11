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The English regulator has invited small landlords to take part in its tenant satisfaction measures (TSMs) data collection pilot scheme.
The pilot aims to understand the experience of collecting TSMs from providers with fewer than 1,000 homes, as well as any issues they may have encountered.
The Regulator of Social Housing (RSH) said it also hopes to test potential approaches for collecting the data in a robust and proportionate way.
TSMs were introduced by the regulator in April 2023 for all social landlords, which need to collect and report the results to their tenants.
In response to consultation feedback, the RSH committed to carrying out a voluntary pilot with small providers to consider the possibility of collecting their TSM data, too.
The pilots will underpin the regulator’s final thinking on this.
Small providers that take part in the pilots will submit their TSM data for 2023-24 to the RSH and provide initial feedback on their experience so far.
The regulator will also ask some volunteers to take part in interviews and focus groups throughout the process.
The RSH said it was seeking volunteers from a range of small providers, including local authorities, to join the pilot. Small providers are encouraged to register their interest via the regulator’s website.
Will Perry, director of strategy at the RSH, said: “This is an important opportunity for small providers to tell us about their experience of collecting TSMs so far, and discuss the potential options for submitting their data to us. We encourage all types of small provider to sign up so they can help inform our thinking.
“All social landlords need to collect TSMs. They are a key pillar of new consumer regulation, which will help tenants hold their landlords to account.”
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