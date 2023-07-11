The pilot aims to understand the experience of collecting TSMs from providers with fewer than 1,000 homes, as well as any issues they may have encountered.

The Regulator of Social Housing (RSH) said it also hopes to test potential approaches for collecting the data in a robust and proportionate way.

TSMs were introduced by the regulator in April 2023 for all social landlords, which need to collect and report the results to their tenants.

In response to consultation feedback, the RSH committed to carrying out a voluntary pilot with small providers to consider the possibility of collecting their TSM data, too.