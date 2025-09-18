Small landlords will not need to submit data on tenant satisfaction measures

The RSH has said it will “continue with its existing approach” of not requiring small providers to submit their data on TSMs, performance measures that aim to provide greater transparency on landlords’ performance.

Results from small providers cannot often be compared directly with each other in a meaningful way, the RSH said, and requiring landlords to submit TSM data could create an “additional burden” for small providers.

However, small landlords will still be required to collect and publish the data, after the pilot of landlords with fewer than 1,000 homes provided valuable insight on service performance.