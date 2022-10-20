Small London housing association appoints new chair

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Small London housing association Arhag Housing Association has appointed a new board chair after Qadeer Kiani stepped down.
The 900-home association has appointed Reena Purchase to the role, following Mr Kiani’s departure last month.
Mr Kiani, who was awarded an OBE in 2019, oversaw a 65% growth in Arhag over his nine years as chair of the landlord for migrants and refugees facing housing issues in London.
Ms Purchase’s experience as a leader and senior manager in the charity and housing association sectors includes 15 years leading the Octavia Foundation, a charity that supports people affected by ill health, social isolation, low income or unemployment.
Ms Purchase’s other previous roles include head of corporate services at Presentation Housing and grants manager/assessor at HACT, working with Comic Relief and BBC Children in Need.
Mr Kiani said it has been a privilege to be part of Arhag for so long.
“I am immensely proud of the growth of the organisation and grateful to have worked with so many talented people.
“I have no doubt that I am leaving Arhag in highly capable hands,” he added.
Ms Purchase said she was keen to bring her skills to support Arhag into the next stage of its development.
She added: “I am passionate about supporting migrants and refugees and adding value through the services we provide. I want to build on what Qadeer has achieved and create a positive narrative around the huge contribution migrants and refugees make to our society.”
Chris Harris, chief executive of Arhag, said that Mr Kiani had been an inspiring chair who was instrumental in bringing about the organisation’s partnership support model, the Real Change Collective.
“I know that he [Mr Kiani] will be watching Arhag’s progress with interest and support as we move into the next stage of our journey,” said Mr Harris.
He added: “Looking to the future, I am delighted to welcome Reena Purchase as our new board chair. Reena has many years’ experience in housing and shares our vision to be the go-to organisation for migrants and refugees in London, not just those living in our homes.”
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