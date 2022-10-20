Small London housing association appoints new chair

The 900-home association has appointed Reena Purchase to the role, following Mr Kiani’s departure last month.

Mr Kiani, who was awarded an OBE in 2019, oversaw a 65% growth in Arhag over his nine years as chair of the landlord for migrants and refugees facing housing issues in London.

Ms Purchase’s experience as a leader and senior manager in the charity and housing association sectors includes 15 years leading the Octavia Foundation, a charity that supports people affected by ill health, social isolation, low income or unemployment.

Ms Purchase’s other previous roles include head of corporate services at Presentation Housing and grants manager/assessor at HACT, working with Comic Relief and BBC Children in Need.