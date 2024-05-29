Small Northern provider set to join Karbon Homes

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A small affordable housing provider is set to join Karbon Homes as a subsidiary following positive feedback from residents and staff.
Both the boards at Leazes Homes and Karbon gave their approval to the partnership this week.
This will see Karbon provide management services for Leazes’ 759 homes from 17 June, when its existing partnership with Your Homes Newcastle comes to a close.
Newcastle City Council confirmed its plans to close the ALMO in December, in the face of “major financial and regulatory changes in the housing sector”.
Northern landlord Karbon announced that it was in merger talks with Newcastle-based Leaze in January.
Karbon, which owns and manages nearly 32,000 homes, said the move will “further strengthen Karbon’s presence in the North of England”.
Paul Fiddaman, group chief executive of Karbon, said: “We’re delighted to be welcoming Leazes Homes to Karbon. At the heart of this decision lies a shared commitment to provide high-quality homes and local services to Leazes’ tenants.
“Like Karbon, Leazes offers a range of affordable housing options to people in need, from family homes, to supported living for older people and those with additional needs.
“Together, we’re determined to have an even greater impact on improving people’s lives and our communities across the North.”
Dawn Keightley, chair of the board at Leazes Homes said: “Our tenants are at the centre of decision-making, and I’d like to thank everyone who provided feedback during the consultation period.
“We’re very pleased to be joining Karbon. With the depth and breadth of services Karbon offers, we’re confident we can continue to deliver excellent services to our tenants, now and in the future.
“We are looking forward to the opportunities this partnership will bring and the positive impact it will have on our tenants and their homes and communities.”
Last year, Karbon saw its pre-tax surplus jump to more than £83m, driven in part by its merger activity over the preceding financial year.
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