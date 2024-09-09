SME house builder flags impact of one ‘below market’ offer in 20 from Section 106 bidders

A Kent-based house builder has described the challenges of securing Section 106 bidders, naming a site where 19 housing providers declined to bid on affordable homes #UKhousing

“As a [small or medium-sized enterprise (SME)], we’re building 100 homes this year. Our business is growing year on year. But we do have real, live examples of critical market failure,” he said.

“The impact for us in Kent is that several of the affordable housing providers have significantly scaled back their operating areas,” Mr Ellis told Inside Housing.

One 154-home site in Faversham has 54 affordable homes on offer, but has struggled to find any takers, Mr Ellis said.

“We have spoken to and engaged with 20 affordable housing providers, and we don’t have a single viable offer. We have one offer, but we consider that to be well below what it should be, and the other 19 refused to bid,” he said.

“That gives you an indication of the scale of the problem.”

A number of social landlords have revealed they have scaled back Section 106 acquisitions.

Large landlord Riverside told Inside Housing it did not plan to bid on new Section 106 properties “for the foreseeable future”, as it focused on existing properties and build contracts.

Mr Ellis pointed out that the government’s plans to scale up building will only widen this gap, as more Section 106 properties seek bidders.