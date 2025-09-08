SMEs, build-to-rent and affordable housing should be exempt from Scottish Building Safety Levy, SPF says

The Scottish Property Federation has called for urgent exemptions from the new Building Safety Levy for SMEs, the build-to-rent sector and all affordable housing, to avoid worsening the supply shortage #UKhousing

The real estate trade body argued that the industry was already contributing to cladding remediation through tax and voluntary means. This was in addition to tax and regulatory contributions via planning obligations to affordable housing, transport, education, water, community and other necessary infrastructure.

The SPF warned that the tax risked stalling Scotland’s already-weak housing delivery pipeline by making more residential schemes unviable to deliver.

With construction and financing costs remaining high, the SPF said the cumulative impact of the BSL on top of existing contributions would undermine the ability of the sector to bring critically needed residential development forward.

The levy is intended to help fund the Cladding Remediation Programme, which addresses building safety concerns linked to unsafe materials. The tax would apply on all forms of new residential development.

The Building Safety Levy (Scotland) Bill will introduce a tax on the construction of certain residential properties, in line with equivalent legislation in England.

A new forecast predicts that fixing cladding in Scotland could cost the public at least £1.7bn, and potentially £3bn, over the next 15 years.

The SPF warned that when the levy was combined with policy uncertainty around measures such as rent controls, it could lead investors to choose development locations outside Scotland.

Concern about the impact on affordable housing centres on the fact that the proposed exemption only covers developments that are publicly funded, ignoring the role of private capital in housing delivery.