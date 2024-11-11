Smoke vents at risk of being blocked during remediation work, building safety scheme warns

Smoke vents are at risk of being blocked during cladding remediation work, making them “inoperable”, a building safety organisation has cautioned #UKhousing

“If smoke cannot be released from the building, it could hamper the escape of occupants and the ability of the fire and rescue service to fight the fire,” Cross UK said.

These included cases where façade materials were being replaced, leaving vents out of action for months.

The UK branch of Collaborative Reporting for Safer Structures (Cross UK), a confidential safety-reporting scheme for the building sector, issued a red alert last week after receiving several reports of vents being made “inoperable”.

Automatic opening vents (AOVs) were at particular risk of being blocked inadvertently, it said, because they are often designed to look like normal windows.

“An AOV might easily be rendered inoperable by a scaffold pole, temporary masking, the storage of materials, or adjustments to cladding,” Cross UK said.

The alert warned that even if the windows were recognised as being different, “their important role in the fire safety strategy may not be perceived”.

In one case, contractors “improperly disconnected the AOVs from their electrical components”. In another, new cladding was fitted onto the frame of the existing AOVs.

Cross UK advised those responsible for fire safety to make sure fire risk assessments reflected any changes created by building work, and pointed out that there was an increased risk of fire during construction work.