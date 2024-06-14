SNG agrees £30m affordable homes deal with developer on Isle of Wight

The scheme will deliver 131 homes at Horsebridge Hill in Newport, all of which will be for either social rent or shared ownership. A mix of two, three and four-bedroom houses, as well as one and two-bedroom apartments, will be available.

The development will also include a children’s play area, improved transport links and enhanced drainage systems.

The Homes England-backed project marks “a new era of community-driven development” on the island, the organisations said.