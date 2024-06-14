SNG agrees £30m affordable homes deal with developer on Isle of Wight

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SNG and house builder Captiva Homes have agreed a £30m investment in an affordable housing development on the Isle of Wight.
The scheme will deliver 131 homes at Horsebridge Hill in Newport, all of which will be for either social rent or shared ownership. A mix of two, three and four-bedroom houses, as well as one and two-bedroom apartments, will be available.
The development will also include a children’s play area, improved transport links and enhanced drainage systems.
The Homes England-backed project marks “a new era of community-driven development” on the island, the organisations said.
Construction will begin within three months, they said, with the first residents moving in by summer 2025 and the whole project due for completion in three years.
“As we build our pipeline over the next 10 years to hit our ambition of 25,000 new homes, we are actively seeking opportunities to deliver more projects like this,” said Jenny Grote, assistant director of new business growth at SNG.
“Working with Captiva, the community and the council from the initial stages of this development has enabled us to design the mix of affordable housing that is desperately needed, and we look forward to seeing this new community thrive over generations.”
Iain Delaney, chief executive of Captiva Homes, said: “The positive engagement from the council, local planning office, NHS St Mary’s and the local community has been invaluable in shaping a development that sets new standards in local affordable housing.”
SNG has also been involved in a partnership with Isle of Wight Council that is designed to help residents find jobs, with the latest iteration offering new support for people who are in work but may be underemployed.
Last month, then housing secretary Michael Gove met council leaders and chief executives of island communities across the UK to discuss key housing issues, including accommodation shortages and putting vacant properties back into use.
The aim of the forum is to encourage collaboration on common challenges such as skills, connectivity and infrastructure, as well as explore shared opportunities including the transition to net zero.
The meeting was the fourth government islands forum, following sessions on Orkney, the Isle of Wight and the Isle of Lewis.
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